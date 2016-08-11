6 Reasons You Need to Binge Watch the Netflix Series Stranger Things

Janelle Grodsky
Aug 11, 2016

What do your next eight hours look like? If you haven’t watched Netflix’s newest drama series, Stranger Things, you may want to set aside time for a full-on binge. It’s cover-your-eyes spooky, but also has enough feel-good moments to keep you coming back for more.

Set in 1980s Indiana, the original series dives into the unusual circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a neighborhood boy. As his family, friends, and local officials try to solve the case, they stumble upon secret government experiments and potential supernatural forces.

If that alone doesn’t draw you in, scroll down for six more reasons why you need to add this series to your Netflix queue ASAP.

Winona Ryder Stars

We've missed you, Winona. In the series, she plays the mother of the missing boy, but it's not your typical mom-on-the-sidelines role. "[The role] was something that I felt up for and it was definitely challenging," Ryder tells InStyle. "Usually the roles that you get offered are very much the mom role. This was different. She was much more than just something to service the plot." As for her character's frenetic behavior after her son disappears, she explains, "I actually think that my character reacted completely appropriately to that situation. It was unimaginable in terms of grief, but also, completely bizarre in terms of what was happening. I can't imagine what else she would do."

There's 1980s Nostalgia

Not only does the series take place in the '80s, but the feel of the show is reminiscent of your favorite cult classics from that decade too, like The Goonies and E.T. The soft lens, quirky cast, and Indiana suburbs serve up a heavy dose of nostalgia. Winona Ryder agrees: "I'm not saying that that's what it looked like back then, but when you went to the movies, it's what those movies looked like," she says. "It's interesting if you look at it from a purely psychological standpoint, it must trigger emotions and memories in people."

You'll Fall in Love With Eleven

The show's standout? Young star Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven. We won't give away too many details about her character but she loves Eggo waffles and kicks ass. Her head is shaved in the series as well. "What's amazing is that you watch her and you realize how much we hide behind our hair," Ryder says of her costar Brown. "You can see everything that's going on in her face, which is very brave. It was amazing to see that."

The Kids are Adorable

When Will Byers goes missing, his three BFFs (Mike, Dustin, and Lucas) do everything in their power to find their friend. When they're not riding around the neighborhood trying to solve the mystery, they're holed up in Mike's basement devising plans to defeat the demogorgon (a Dungeons & Dragons reference!). The boys are silly, indepedendent, nerdy, and fiercely brave. #squadgoals

It's Scary

Aside from the mysterious circumstances of Will Byers's disappearence, there's also a slew of other spooky, supernatural factors at play. Don't even get us started on those flickering holiday lights and short-circuited telephones!

There are Only Eight Episodes

The best part? You can watch all eight episodes of this binge-worthy new series right now on the Netflix streaming site. When you press play, you won't be able to stop though, so set aside a chunk of time and marathon a few in a row. Once you're officially spooked, take a break, snack on Eggo waffles (like Eleven), and then dive back in.

