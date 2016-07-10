Stephanie Corneliussen's “Most Dramatic” Moment on the Mr. Robot Set Is Nothing You’d Expect

The cast of Mr. Robot is famously tight-lipped when it comes to discussing the hit hacker series. And so it only makes sense that anytime we get a sliver of information about what really goes down on the set of the USA show, we're left wanting even more.

InStyle recently caught up with the show’s star Stephanie Corneliussen, who plays Joanna Wellick—the scheming wife of Evil Corp's former CTO, Tyrell Wellick—on the hit drama. When we asked about the craziest thing that's happened to her on the set, Corneliussen was careful not to spill any details that might give away upcoming storylines. But she did reveal one memorable moment that she experienced during filming, and it involved her tiniest co-star.

“Joanna is a new mom, and obviously her baby is a huge part of her life now,” explained Corneliussen. “So there was a baby on set, and I had to nurture and take care of him as Joanna does for the scene.” The only problem? “In real life, I had never actually held a baby before,” said Corneliussen. “The night before filming, I got a text message telling me that I would have scenes with the baby and asking me if I was prepared. But I was like, ‘What is there to be prepared for?’”

Bobby Bank/GC Images

She was about to find that out the very next day. “I realize now that when you’re holding a tiny infant who isn’t your own and you’ve never done it before, you need to be prepared,” said Corneliussen. “I became completely paralyzed and froze up as I was standing with this baby, who could obviously feel that I was not comfortable at all.” Luckily for Corneliussen, assistance was closeby. “His mom was on set, and she was so cool and helped me out so much,” she said. “But I was still freaking this baby out, and nurturing him was freaking me out.” Needless to say, emotions were running high all around. “At one point, I just looked up to our first AD, Justin, with tears in my eyes and said, ‘I can’t do this. I’m going to be a horrible mom,’” said Corneliussen. “And then I broke down in tears. It was very dramatic—that was the most dramatic thing that’s happened to me so far.”

Of course, with the cast still filming Season 2, anything can happen—especially when the show’s star, Rami Malek, is around. “Rami is a prankster and a goof ball,” said Corneliussen. “This season, he filled Carly [Chaikin]’s trailer with gummy bears of all shapes and sizes. And I have a feeling that Portia [Doubleday] and I are going to get something, too.” As for why she’s so sure of that? “Rami’s always up to something,” said Corneliussen.

No doubt, Elliot Alderson would be proud.

Tune into the Season 2 premiere of Mr. Robot on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.