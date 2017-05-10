The Votes Are In: Which Talk Show Host Is Your State's Favorite?

By Olivia Bahou
Updated: Apr 24, 2019 @ 11:57 am
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

It’s no secret that America loves talk shows. But which host reigns supreme over the rest? Is it funnyman Jimmy Fallon or Carpool Karaoke king James Corden? What about the fixer Dr. Phil or gift-giving extraordinaire Oprah Winfrey?

The verdict is in and America’s favorite talk show host is none other than Ellen DeGeneres. According to an analysis by reviews.org and cabletv.com, which looked at Google trends data over the last five years, DeGeneres takes the top spot by winning 10 states scattered around the U.S.

And when you take a deeper dive into the data, the additional findings are just as interesting. Oprah was preferred among states in the South while Stephen Colbert won just one state: Vermont. Dr. Phil took over the Northwest while Jerry Springer found his fans on the East Coast.

Keep scrolling to find out which talk show host is your state’s favorite, and see what happens when stars like Fallon and Colbert are pitted head to head.

1 of 7

Which host is your state's favorite?

Courtesy of reviews.org

 

 

 

 

2 of 7

Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Fallon?

Courtesy of reviews.org

3 of 7

James Corden or Piers Morgan?

Courtesy of reviews.org
4 of 7

Dr. Phil or Jerry Springer?

Courtesy of reviews.org

5 of 7

Ellen DeGeneres or Oprah Winfrey?

Courtesy of reviews.org

6 of 7

John Oliver or Trevor Noah?

Courtesy of reviews.org
