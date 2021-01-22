Tiffany Boone Is a Star in The Midnight Sky
The actress is a standout among an A-list cast including George Clooney and Felicity Jones, and she's just getting started.
Christian Serratos on the Selena You Don't Know
The star of Netflix's Selena: The Series on never settling for less than perfect.
While You Were Watching Taylor Russell, She Was Watching You
The Words on Bathroom Walls star opens up about studying strangers, destigmatizing mental illness, and the power of witnessing a “drastic change in humanity.”
Little Voice Star Brittany O’Grady Is About to Get Stuck in Your Head
The actress and singer opens up about her new Apple TV+ show, working with Sara Bareilles, and using her platform for good.
How May Calamawy's Biggest Insecurity Became a Ramy Storyline
"If just one person watching it is experiencing that, and can feel that sort of connection, then I'm happy."
Normal People Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Says “Nothing Will Prepare You” for Onscreen Nudity
Join us for some Small Talk as we sit down with some of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars.