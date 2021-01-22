Small Talk

Nothing is more frustrating than watching a movie or TV show and wondering, "where have I seen that face before?" Save yourself a headache and read up on the up-and-comers you're about to see everywhere.

Most Recent

Tiffany Boone Is a Star in The Midnight Sky

Tiffany Boone Is a Star in The Midnight Sky

The actress is a standout among an A-list cast including George Clooney and Felicity Jones, and she's just getting started.
Christian Serratos on the Selena You Don't Know

Christian Serratos on the Selena You Don't Know

The star of Netflix's Selena: The Series on never settling for less than perfect.
While You Were Watching Taylor Russell, She Was Watching You

While You Were Watching Taylor Russell, She Was Watching You

The Words on Bathroom Walls star opens up about studying strangers, destigmatizing mental illness, and the power of witnessing a “drastic change in humanity.”
Little Voice Star Brittany O’Grady Is About to Get Stuck in Your Head

Little Voice Star Brittany O’Grady Is About to Get Stuck in Your Head

The actress and singer opens up about her new Apple TV+ show, working with Sara Bareilles, and using her platform for good.
How May Calamawy's Biggest Insecurity Became a Ramy Storyline

How May Calamawy's Biggest Insecurity Became a Ramy Storyline

"If just one person watching it is experiencing that, and can feel that sort of connection, then I'm happy."
Normal People Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Says “Nothing Will Prepare You” for Onscreen Nudity

Normal People Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Says “Nothing Will Prepare You” for Onscreen Nudity

Join us for some Small Talk as we sit down with some of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars.

More Small Talk

Bad Education Transported Geraldine Viswanathan Back to the "Most Unflattering Fashion Period"

Bad Education Transported Geraldine Viswanathan Back to the "Most Unflattering Fashion Period"

The actress opened up about her new film, the etiquette advice she received from co-star Hugh Jackman, and the horrors of low-rise jeans. 
Christine Ko’s Path to Acting Began with a McDonald’s Commercial

Christine Ko’s Path to Acting Began with a McDonald’s Commercial

Join us for some Small Talk as we sit down with some of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars.
Little Fires Everywhere Star Jade Pettyjohn Knows Her Character Isn't "Someone You Root for"

Little Fires Everywhere Star Jade Pettyjohn Knows Her Character Isn't "Someone You Root for"

Jane Levy Says She Never Gets Recognized, but That's About to Change

Jane Levy Says She Never Gets Recognized, but That's About to Change

Kaya Scodelario Just Wants to Get It Right

Kaya Scodelario Just Wants to Get It Right

Julia Fox Knows She Was Destined for Stardom

Julia Fox Knows She Was Destined for Stardom

Alexa Demie Really Is That Cool

Join us for some Small Talk as we sit down with some of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com