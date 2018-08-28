The Only 9 Shows You Need to Watch This September

Michele K. Short / Netflix
Isabel Jones
Aug 28, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Sure, the end of summer sucks, but you know what doesn’t? Fall TV season.

September brings with it a slew of hilarious, star-studded, and downright dramatic series premieres and returning shows that more than make up for the cooling temps. From the long-awaited return of This Is Us to a new show that'll have Gossip Girl fans salivating to Emma Stone's maniacal small-screen role, there are nine shows in particular that we can't wait to binge.

Scroll down to read all about them.

1 of 9 Lifetime

You

Lifetime is serving up some serious Gossip Girl vibes in its serial adaptation of Caroline Kepnes's bestselling novel You. The show, which has already been renewed for a second season, stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a bookstore employee who takes his interest in a customer too far. Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell and Once Upon a Time's Elizabeth Lail co-star in the highly-anticipated drama from Riverdale executive producer Greg Berlanti. (Sept. 6, Lifetime)

2 of 9 NBC

This Is Us

Yes, we know how Jack dies, but there's a treasure trove of other tear-jerking twists and turns in store for the Pearsons in the series' upcoming third season. Executive producer Elizabeth Berger told E! News that in contrast to This Is Us's mortality-centered sophomore season, the new installment will focus on Jack's life. "I think Jack has alluded to Rebecca that he has a lot of secrets and there are parts of his life that even she hasn't been privy to, and we're going go get to really explore those parts in a really exciting way," Berger shared. (Sept. 6, NBC)

3 of 9 Michele K. Short / Netflix

Maniac

Netflix Original limited series Maniac is setting expectations high with an all-star cast (Emma Stone, Johan Hill, Justin Theroux), eerie trailer (think: Girl, Interrupted meets The Cell), and the promising helm of True Detective director and EP Cary Fukunaga. We can already tell fans will be begging for a second season, Big Little Lies style. (Sept. 21, Netflix)

4 of 9 CBS

Murphy Brown 

Prepare yourself for pantsuits galore. It's been 20 years since the popular '90s sitcom aired its final episode in '98 — but that's no hurdle too high for the series' titular reporter and star Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen). Murphy and co. will be returning to airwaves on Sept. 27 (CBS).

5 of 9 Erica Parise

Kidding

Jim Carrey makes his triumphant return to the small screen — his first TV show since In Living Color — as Jeff Pickles (Mr. Pickles to you), a Mr. Rogers-like children's television personality dealing with some serious off-set drama with his family. (Sept. 9, Showtime)

6 of 9 Amazon

Forever

SNL alums Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen star in this sure-to-be hilarious Amazon Prime series about a quirky couple in a long-term relationship (hence the title, “forever”). (Sept. 14, Amazon Prime Video)

7 of 9 E! Entertainment

Model Squad

This is exactly what it sounds like: a docu-series about a group of models just livin,' lovin,' and looking pretty during New York Fashion Week. The show's incredibly photogenic subjects include Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor, and several other industry up-and-comers whose faces you'll likely recognize. Catch all the high fashion (and high drama) on E! this fall. (Sept. 4, E!) 

8 of 9 Courtesy

Bojack Horseman

Bojack (Will Arnett) and friends return to Netflix's hallowed homepage this fall for another season that'll make you laugh and cry. The anthropomorphized satire of Hollywood likes to keep viewers guessing with a revolving door of ridiculously A-list guest stars. Also, Bojack gets shot?? We don't have a lot to go on with this first look, but here's hoping the gory scene doesn't hinder the steed's comeback tour. (Sept. 14, Netflix)

9 of 9 Courtesy

The Good Cop

Netflix's upcoming cop dramedy follows by-the-book NYPD Detective Tony Jr. (Josh Groban) and his retired — and highly unorthodox — police officer father, Tony Sr. (Tony Danza). But I had you at Groban, I know. (Sept. 21, Netflix)

