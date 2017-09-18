8 Binge-Worthy Shows to Stream if You Love Gossip Girl 

Gossip Girl/Facebook
Shalayne Pulia
Sep 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of Gossip Girl airing on the CW. Yes, that means it's already been a whole decade since we first swooned over Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald, conspired with Blair Waldorf, and shipped "Lonely Boy" Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen.

The iconic show ran for six seasons, each filled with more all-star cameos, glamorous clothes, and chaos (of course) than the next. Our favorite Upper East Side elite could never be replaced, but there are shows that run in the same vein. We decided to pull together the top Gossip Girl-leaning shows for you to slip in between Gossip Girl episodes.

VIDEO: Blake Lively’s Killer New Role Couldn't Be More Different Than Gossip Girl

Scroll through below for our picks and info on where to stream.

 

1 of 8 Greys Anatomy/Facebook

Grey's Anatomy

Enter Seattle Grace Hospital for your weekly dose of Grey's Anatomy. The show that brought us McSteamy and McDreamy is still running on ABC, but we're most fond of those first few episodes. Remember Karev's mischief, Izzie's passion, George's good heart, and Yang's drive? These may not be the Upper East Side elite, but there is definitely enough drama and romance (13 seasons of it) to go around. Catch up on abc.go.com and don’t miss season 14, which is set to air on Sept. 28.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Pretty Little Liars/Facebook

Pretty Little Liars 

Add a little murder mystery to your romance-drama fix with Pretty Little Liars. You have seven seasons of twists and turns to find out just who "A" really is (sound familiar? xoxo) and what happened to Queen B Allison in the all-but-quaint little town of Rosewood. Stream from Freeform.go.com

3 of 8 Skins/Facebook

Skins

See where lauded actor Dev Patel got his start in critically acclaimed British drama Skins. The whirlwind (and at times controversial) show follows several teens growing up in Bristol, England, where they face incredibly tough life events ranging from teen pregnancy and substance abuse, to personality disorders and even murder. These characters are very far from the Upper East Side elite, but the show's coming-of-age angle, twisted lines of friends & lovers, and focus on real issues makes it one to mention. Stream on Netflix.com

Advertisement
4 of 8 The OC/Facebook

The O.C. 

For the sunny, Southern California version of Gossip Girl's drama, check out The O.C. Watch as Ryan, the initial outsider, breaks into a wealthy popular crowd of Orange County's elite led by (Queen Bee) Summer Roberts. Stream on Hulu.com

Advertisement
5 of 8 One Tree Hill/Facebook

One Tree Hill

If Blair Waldorf ever trekked to One Tree Hill, she would have met her Queen Bee match in Brooke Davis. The series follows half-brothers Nathan and Lucas Scott through the toughest points in their tense relationship, including falling in and out of love with Haley James and Brooke Davis. Stream on Netflix.com.

Advertisement
6 of 8 90210/Facebook

90210

Watch all the drama and chaos that ensues when a small town Kansas family relocates to Beverly Hills in the revamped 90210. You'll meet sweet siblings Annie and Dixon Wilson, resident heartthrob Liam Court, troubled child star Adrianna Tate-Duncan, down-to-earth Erin Silver, good guy Navid Shirazi, and Queen Bee Naomi Clark as they battle their teen demons. Stream on Netflix.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Big Little Lies/Facebook

Big Little Lies

Gossip Girl drama takes a grown-up turn in Emmy-nominated mini-series Big Little Lies. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley round out an all-star cast in this drama about the not-so-perfect beachfront town of Monterey, California. You can expect mystery, murder, and mayhem through all seven episodes. Stream on hbo.go.com

Advertisement
8 of 8 Riverdale/Facebook

Riverdale

This teen drama even comes with a resident writer (albeit a bit more serious than our Gossip Girl). Cole Sprouse stars as Jughead in this series (set to release season two on Netflix Oct. 11) that brings the Archie Comics to life. Veronica Lodge could have stood her ground up against any Blair Waldorf-types back in New York, but the former It-girl drops her haughty persona to be much more genuine when she and her mom move to Riverdale. You can expect scandal, murder, drama, and romance in this new CW hit. Stream on Netflix.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!