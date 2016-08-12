Miss Game of Thrones? Binge-Watch These 8 Shows to Fill the Void

Referring to the sixth season of Game of Thrones as epic would be an understatement. We're still reeling from the finale back in June, and with the recent news that the HBO series won't be returning until summer 2017, it's officially time for us to move on from the drama in Westeros and Essos—temporarily, of course. 

Luckily, there are plenty of buzzworthy shows to help fill the GoT-shaped void in your life in the meantime—and with the current end-of-summer lull in TV programming, there's no time like the present to get hooked on a new series (or eight) before a whole new crop of must-watch series premieres this fall. Scroll down for eight shows that we recommend watching in the absence of GoT, plus where you can stream them.

1 of 8 outlander_starz/instagram

Outlander

When Outlander premiered in 2014, the Starz series looked like it would the slightly less attractive Game of Thrones body double that nobody watched because they were too busy watching Game of Thrones. After all, the show employed similar themes, a period setting, political wars, and super-sexy scenes. But thanks to its time-traveling twist and a true romance at its core, Outlander quickly proved itself to be a series worth tuning in for on its own. Season 3 premieres in September, giving you plenty of time to get up to speed.

Where to watch: Amazon

2 of 8 Courtesy HBO

The Night Of

HBO's latest limited series, The Night Of, is a crime drama that follows a Pakistani-American college student who wakes up next to a dead woman with no memory of what happened. The show has been praised for its gritty realism and compelling performances, making it a must-watch for fans of complex, morally ambiguous storytelling—much like Game of Thrones.

Where to watch: Amazon

3 of 8 OnceABC/Facebook

Once Upon a Time

Much like Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time has brought a fantastical world to life on our screens. Set in a small town in New England, the ABC series—which just wrapped its fifth season in May—adds a dark, modern-day twist to some of our favorite Disney fairy-tales—and you'll get swept up in the world of magic and monsters faster than you can say Khaleesi.

Where to watch: Netflix

4 of 8 orphanblacktv/instagram

Orphan Black

Game of Thrones has been praised throughout it’s run for its vigorous portrayal and development of female characters, and Orphan Black takes that to a whole other level. One actress, Tatiana Maslany, stars as multiple strong-minded clones on the BBC America series, kicking butt onscreen and earning two Emmy Award nominations for her performances. Catch up on the show before its fifth and final season airs in 2017—and enjoy its eye candy in the process. Michiel Huisman (who plays Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones), has has had a recurring role on Orphan Black as Cal Morrison, an old flame of one of Maslany's characters. How's that for a supernatural crossover?

Where to watch: Amazon

 

5 of 8 cwreign/facebook

Reign

If over-the-top royalty is a key theme that keeps you tuning in for Game of Thrones, you'll definitely want to scope out Reign. The CW series will steal your attention thanks to its similarly amazing costumes—but it’s the struggle of Mary, Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane), to keep Scotland protected while simultaneously choosing a love interest that will really have you hooked. Catch up on the show's first three seasons before its mid-season return in 2017.

Where to watch: Netflix

6 of 8 e4misfits/facebook

Misfits

Before signing on to star in Game of Thrones, many of the series' key players were already well-known in the U.K. So it comes as no surprise that some of the actors had worked on the same projects in the past, like Misfits, a sci-fi show about juvenile offenders with superpowers. Iwan Rheon, Michelle Fairley, and Nathalie Emmanuel were among those featured in the British dramedy. Seeing Rheon (best known for his GoT portrayal as Ramsay Bolton) playing a shy outcast certainly takes some getting used to, as does Fairley's role as a negligent mother who couldn't be any more different from Catelyn Stark.

Where to watch: Hulu

7 of 8 Vikings/facebook

Vikings

If you’re looking for a time period show that has as much gore as Game of Thrones, look no further than the History Channel’s Vikings. The series takes place during the Viking Age and fictionalizes the rise of real life Viking ruler Ragnar Lodbrok. Every moment of the first four seasons has been adventure-filled, from raids to explorations, and the already-announced fifth season is sure to be just as thrilling.

Where to watch: Hulu

8 of 8 BatesMotelAETV/facebook

Bates Motel

Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, A&E's psychological thriller has plenty of Game of Thrones-esque suspense as it follows the path of serial killer Norman Bates from shy teenager to infamous murderer. The first four seasons have kept us continuously on the edge of our seats, and season five will undoubtedly do the same when it premieres in spring 2016.

Where to watch: Netflix

