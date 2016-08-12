Your '90s TV Boyfriend Shawn Hunter Is Getting Married

Shawn Hunter—you know, the dude you swooned over on Boy Meets World back in the '90s—is getting married tonight on Girl Meets World!

Fans of the franchise will remember that the (former) brooding bad boy, played by Rider Strong, previously dated Angela Moore but it's Katy Hart who is the lucky woman that'll be standing opposite him at the altar in their impromptu wedding.

RELATED: What Kind of Wedding Will Newly-Engaged Ezra and Aria Have on Pretty Little Liars?

E! Online's sneak peek of the episode—aptly titled "Girl Meets Wedding"—shows that Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence are the best man and maid of honor and will be helping the couple throw together the wedding in just one hour.

How's that for a time crunch?

The reason given for why they only have an hour to prep for the nuptial is because the officiant is arriving soon. Based on the episode's photos, it looks like everyone's favorite principal, Mr. Feeny, will be fulfilling that role!

RELATED: Embrace Your '90s Nickelodeon Nostalgia at This Rad Concept Store

Cheryl Texiera, who will be stealing away your fictional man tonight, said she grew up watching Boy Meets World and freaked out when she found out Katy would be marrying Shawn.

"When I found out ... I called my brother—who's a year and a half younger than me—and he freaked out," she told TVLine. "He was like, 'Cheryl, imagine if someone walked into our living room in 1993 and was like, 'Hey, by the way...' and that really gave me some perspective."

Girl Meets World airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.