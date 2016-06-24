5 Shows You Can't Miss During Shark Week

Are you counting down the days until Shark Week? The famed week-long bout of underwater drama is finally upon us! Launching on Discovery channel this Sunday, June 26, and continuing through Sunday, July 3, expect a full lineup of shark-centric hits making a splash across your TV screens.

Every night during Shark Week, you’ll learn about great whites, whitetips, tiger sharks, and more, while watching jaw-dropping stories about how these species live in their natural habitat (and why some have secured such a deadly reputation). The best part? Each year, we learn more and more about these mysterious creatures thanks to the dozens of marine biologists and science institutions devoting so much time to research for Discovery channel. This year's developments are just as compelling—you'll have to tune in to see what we mean!

To top things off, actor and director Eli Roth (Hostel, Green Inferno) will chime in every night from June 26 to Thursday, June 30, to chat about all things shark on his late-night talk show, Shark After Dark.

Still want more out of Shark Week? For the first time ever, they’re offering an immersive virtual reality experience that will put you right into the eye of the storm. If you’re ready to dive deep, download the DiscoveryVR app asap.

With so many nights of jam-packed shark drama, which shows can't be missed? We’ve rounded up five of the best below, so take note and tune in when Shark Week starts airing this Sunday.

Tiger Beach

Ever wondered what a pregnant shark looks like? Well, you’re in luck because Dr. Neil Hammerschlag—one of the world's leading tiger shark experts—is on a quest to find out more about the mating and birth process of the particularly voracious and aggressive tiger shark. Setting up shop in a shallow area off the coast of the Bahamas called Tiger Beach, he tags and tracks 40 of them in hopes of learning more about their pregnancies and where they eventually give birth. Watch out, Doc: The tiger shark has a killer appetite that's second only to great whites! Tiger Beach airs Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Isle of Jaws

Grab your VR headsets (or download the DiscoveryVR app) because Shark Week is dabbling in virtual reality. For the first time ever, viewers can immerse themselves underwater with great white sharks. In this show, famed shark cinematographer Andy Casagrande finds a large concentration of all male great white sharks off an uncharted island in South Australia, an area previously thought to be deserted by great whites. Along with a marine biologist, the two dive deep (literally) into the mysterious behaviors of these fascinating creatures. Isle of Jaws airs Sunday, June 26, at 10 p.m. ET.

Jaws of the Deep

The REMUS "SharkCam" reaches new depths in this show about finding the world’s largest great white shark, Deep Blue. Marine biologist Dr. Greg Skomal and his team venture to Guadalupe and deploy two robot subs—one that dives 300 feet and another that dives 2,000 feet—to uncover the hunting techniques and strategies that great whites use. The SharkCam tracks their movements at never-before-reached depths to build a profile of how these sharks use the entire water column. Watch out—a great white even attacks one of the subs! Jaws of the Deep airs Monday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sharks Among Us

Still afraid of swimming in the ocean? This Shark Week show explores how sharks and humans can coexist peacefully thanks to Dr. Craig O’Connell’s newly developed system that proves this theory. Best of all, it doesn’t involve using nets or drumlins to trap (and kill) sharks—techniques that have previously been used because of the public’s growing anxiety over shark attacks. Two shark attack survivors, Paul de Gelder and Hunter Treschl, help prove O'Connell's theory of peaceful coexistence by diving with sharks too. Sharks Among Us airs Monday, June 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

Nuclear Sharks

Philippe Cousteau, grandson of legendary underwater filmmaker Jacques Cousteau, and his wife Ashlan Cousteau (Entertainment Tonight special correspondent and former E! News host) travel to Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to explore a marine environment that was once destroyed by nuclear testing during the Cold War. At the time, the nuclear bomb destroyed everything living in the area, but today, the ecosystem has restored itself and is now re-populating with reef sharks. The trio try to uncover the mystery of the flourishing ecosystem and in the process, come across a fleet of illegal fishing boats taking on sharks! Nuclear Sharks airs Thursday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

