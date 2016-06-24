5 Shows You Can't Miss During Shark Week

Are you counting down the days until Shark Week? The famed week-long bout of underwater drama is finally upon us! Launching on Discovery channel this Sunday, June 26, and continuing through Sunday, July 3, expect a full lineup of shark-centric hits making a splash across your TV screens.

Every night during Shark Week, you’ll learn about great whites, whitetips, tiger sharks, and more, while watching jaw-dropping stories about how these species live in their natural habitat (and why some have secured such a deadly reputation). The best part? Each year, we learn more and more about these mysterious creatures thanks to the dozens of marine biologists and science institutions devoting so much time to research for Discovery channel. This year's developments are just as compelling—you'll have to tune in to see what we mean!

To top things off, actor and director Eli Roth (Hostel, Green Inferno) will chime in every night from June 26 to Thursday, June 30, to chat about all things shark on his late-night talk show, Shark After Dark.

Still want more out of Shark Week? For the first time ever, they’re offering an immersive virtual reality experience that will put you right into the eye of the storm. If you’re ready to dive deep, download the DiscoveryVR app asap.

With so many nights of jam-packed shark drama, which shows can't be missed? We’ve rounded up five of the best below, so take note and tune in when Shark Week starts airing this Sunday.