There Are New Sex and the City Reboot Rumors
But I couldn't help but wonder ... is this just another fruitless tease?
There are Sex and the City rumors in the air ... again. According to Page Six, a "well-placed industry insider" revealed that a limited series reboot could be coming to HBO Max and would include all the original stars except Kim Cattrall who played Samantha.
This, of course, wouldn't be the first time the iconic show attempted a comeback. There were talks about a third movie back in 2016, but Kim Cattrall famously turned down the opportunity to reprise her role. After that, things between the cast members got pretty messy (Cattrall told Sarah Jessica Parker "You are not my family. You are not my friend.”) and it seemed like any hopes of a future for the show were squashed.
In September, however, Sarah Jessica Parker, admitted that she would still be down to play Carrie again. "I think to do some episodes of Sex and the City, I wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.” she said. "I’d like to see where all of them are. I'm curious, I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media. They never – which is maybe a virtue too because I would have complicated things even more – so those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”
At this point, no one has made any official comment about a "revisit," but I couldn't help but wonder ... is this just another fruitless tease?