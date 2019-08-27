Everything to Stream on Netflix This September 

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Fall is on its way, which means it's time to wrap ourselves up in the comfiest blanket and indulge in pumpkin spiced flavored treats to watch the newest Netflix releases. Or just hide from the weather and all things pumpkin spice and watch Netflix, either way. The streaming giant released its list of everything coming to Netflix in September, plus the shows and movies leaving the platform, and we've got our nights and weekends all booked up just thinking about it.

Two new limited series are premiering in September, including The I-Land, starring Kate Bosworth and Alex Pettyfer and Unbelievable, starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever. If you're looking for some inspiration to be your best self, tune in to Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a documentary about the billionaire's commitment to solving pervasive world problems through philanthropy. Season two of Explained is back with more deep dives into salient global topics to answer big "why" questions. And Ryan Murphy's comedy The Politician premieres with a star-studded cast, including Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and Jessica Lange.

As always, we’ll have to part ways with a list of titles, including Disney classics. With the November 12 launch of Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service, favorites such as Hercules, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch, and Pocahontas will be leaving Netflix in September and heading to Disney+ soon, so start watching them before they’re gone.

Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

The I-Land

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Normally, anything that involves a beach is absolute bliss, but that's not the case for Kate Bosworth and Alex Pettyfer's characters in I-Land. The limited series is about 10 strangers trapped on an island, with no memory of who they are and how they arrived. Attempting to get back home, they are struck by perilous challenges that will either make or break them. Available September 12.

Unbelievable

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Based on true events, Unbelievable chronicles the story of teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) who was sexually assaulted by a home intruder. However, investigating detectives and the closest people in her life didn't believe her story. All the while, two female detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) in a different state are investigating a series of related crimes that could reveal the truth. Available September 13.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

This new three-part documentary will give you a look into the mind and motivations of Bill Gates, particularly after he stepped down as the CEO of Microsoft and began his pursuit to solve global problems. The documentary will show Gates’ journey and include interviews with close friends, family and partners in philanthropy and business. September 20.

Explained: Season 2

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

This short-form series is tackling the big “why” behind pretty much ever major cultural, zeitgeisty convo going on these days. Each episode will tackle a different topic, including the billionaire boom, athleisure, the lure of cults, politics, pop culture, and so much more. Season two will also feature narration from a slew of celebrities such as Christian Slater, Rachel McAdams, Kevin Smith, Rachel Bloom, Samira Wiley, and more. Available September 26.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson Looks Back at Her InStyle Covers

The Politician

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Remember when we all had childhood goals to be president one day? Well that goal still rings true for Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California who’s always known he would be the president of the United States. But first he must be elected student body president. However, this is no easy feat for the high schooler hustling to pave his way to Harvard. Ryan Murphy’s latest comedy also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and Jessica Lange. Available September 27.

Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2019

September 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical

Adventures: Season 1

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

September 4

The World We Make

September 6

Archibald's Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

September 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

September 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea

I'm Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

September 18

Come and Find Me

September 19

Océans

September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

September 21

Sarah's Key

September 23

Team Kaylie

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

September 26

Explained: Season 2

The Grandmaster

September 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

September 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2019

September 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney's Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

September 4

Kicking and Screaming

September 6

Honey 3

September 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

September 14

Disney's Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

September 15

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

September 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

September 20

Carol

September 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

September 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

September 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School