Everything to Stream on Netflix This September
Gwyneth Paltrow returns to the small screen.
Fall is on its way, which means it's time to wrap ourselves up in the comfiest blanket and indulge in pumpkin spiced flavored treats to watch the newest Netflix releases. Or just hide from the weather and all things pumpkin spice and watch Netflix, either way. The streaming giant released its list of everything coming to Netflix in September, plus the shows and movies leaving the platform, and we've got our nights and weekends all booked up just thinking about it.
Two new limited series are premiering in September, including The I-Land, starring Kate Bosworth and Alex Pettyfer and Unbelievable, starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever. If you're looking for some inspiration to be your best self, tune in to Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a documentary about the billionaire's commitment to solving pervasive world problems through philanthropy. Season two of Explained is back with more deep dives into salient global topics to answer big "why" questions. And Ryan Murphy's comedy The Politician premieres with a star-studded cast, including Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and Jessica Lange.
As always, we’ll have to part ways with a list of titles, including Disney classics. With the November 12 launch of Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service, favorites such as Hercules, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch, and Pocahontas will be leaving Netflix in September and heading to Disney+ soon, so start watching them before they’re gone.
Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
The I-Land
Normally, anything that involves a beach is absolute bliss, but that's not the case for Kate Bosworth and Alex Pettyfer's characters in I-Land. The limited series is about 10 strangers trapped on an island, with no memory of who they are and how they arrived. Attempting to get back home, they are struck by perilous challenges that will either make or break them. Available September 12.
Unbelievable
Based on true events, Unbelievable chronicles the story of teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) who was sexually assaulted by a home intruder. However, investigating detectives and the closest people in her life didn't believe her story. All the while, two female detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) in a different state are investigating a series of related crimes that could reveal the truth. Available September 13.
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
This new three-part documentary will give you a look into the mind and motivations of Bill Gates, particularly after he stepped down as the CEO of Microsoft and began his pursuit to solve global problems. The documentary will show Gates’ journey and include interviews with close friends, family and partners in philanthropy and business. September 20.
Explained: Season 2
This short-form series is tackling the big “why” behind pretty much ever major cultural, zeitgeisty convo going on these days. Each episode will tackle a different topic, including the billionaire boom, athleisure, the lure of cults, politics, pop culture, and so much more. Season two will also feature narration from a slew of celebrities such as Christian Slater, Rachel McAdams, Kevin Smith, Rachel Bloom, Samira Wiley, and more. Available September 26.
The Politician
Remember when we all had childhood goals to be president one day? Well that goal still rings true for Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California who’s always known he would be the president of the United States. But first he must be elected student body president. However, this is no easy feat for the high schooler hustling to pave his way to Harvard. Ryan Murphy’s latest comedy also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and Jessica Lange. Available September 27.
Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2019
September 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante's Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical
Adventures: Season 1
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
September 4
The World We Make
September 6
Archibald's Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
September 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
September 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
September 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea
I'm Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
September 18
Come and Find Me
September 19
Océans
September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
September 21
Sarah's Key
September 23
Team Kaylie
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Furie
Glitch: Season 3
September 26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
September 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
September 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2019
September 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney's Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
September 4
Kicking and Screaming
September 6
Honey 3
September 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
September 14
Disney's Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
September 15
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
September 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
September 20
Carol
September 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
September 24
Portlandia: Season 1-5
September 25
Parenthood: Season 1-6
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School