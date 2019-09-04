6 September TV Shows Everyone's Going to Be Talking About

Welcome to September, the single greatest month for new television.

By Isabel Jones
Sep 04, 2019 @ 3:00 pm
Though you may be mourning the passing of the summer months, we hope you find solace in this: your couch has never looked cozier. Welcome to September, the single greatest month for new television. Ready, set ... BINGE. 

The I-Land (Netflix, Sept. 12)

From the looks of it, Kate Bosworth's new Netflx series is something akin to Fyre Festival meets Lost — aka the ultimate millennial binge watch. 

Couples Therapy (Showtime, Sept. 6)

This new documentary series follows real-life couples as they work out their relationship issues with a therapist — and a "prestige" audience. 

Bless the Harts (Fox, Sept. 29)

Fox's new animated comedy trails The Harts, a Southern, working class family voiced by Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz. 

Evil (CBS, Sept. 26)

From the husband-wife duo behind the Good Wife comes a drama series about an unlikely trio investigating demonic possessions and other unexplained phenomenons tied to the Catholic church. 

The Politician (Netflix, Sept. 27)

Ryan Murphy Glee-ifies the student council scene with help from Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow in the first project to figure into the TV mogul's five-year Netflix deal.

Unbelievable (Netflix, Sept. 13)

Kaitlyn Dever stars as a teen accused of lying about her rape, while Toni Collette and Merritt Wever play detectives determined to prove the truth in this Katie Couric-produced miniseries. 

