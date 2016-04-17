The 5 Best Friendship Lessons We Learned From Season 5 Of Girls

Lindsay Dolak
Apr 17, 2016

Tonight we bid adieu to another roller coaster season of Girls. Season 5 wraps tonight and in the true fashion of our show, Hannah (Lena Dunham) and her girl squad of strong female friends (Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet) have certainly brought the laughs and drama this season. While the ladies have their fair share of struggles, we can't fault them because, hey, when it comes to female friendships, they're definitely relatable. So, in honor of the finale, we rounded up the five best pieces of friendship advice we learned from the ladies and their antics. Read on to be inspired by this motley, but truly awesome group of friends. 

Know When to Apologize

If there is one thing the ladies of Girls do a lot of, it’s apologize to one another. Whether the infraction is big or small, the word sorry is used rather frequently and, in some cases, not always willingly. During the preparations for Marnie’s wedding, Hannah is behaving particularly difficult (yes, even more than usual) and it isn’t until Marnie is mid-panic attack that Hannah, instead of remaining obstinate, breaks down and and apologizes, promising her BFF that she is with her every step of the way, proving that sometimes making a point comes second to a friend’s feelings.

Be Honest (Even When It's Hard)

When a friend seeks advice or guidance, there’s no doubt that sometimes it seems so much easier to just tell her what you know she wants to hear. But being agreeable isn’t always the best way to be a good friend. When Hannah complains to Marnie and Ray about her boyfriend, Fran, keeping intimate photos of his ex-girlfriends on his phone, instead of telling her she has every right to be upset, they tell her that maybe she should calm down. By presenting their honest opinions, they give Hannah the opportunity to reassess the situation and consider other ways of handling her relationship problem. (Whether she actually listens or not is another story.)

Don’t Be Afraid to Have the Hard Talks

Since Season 1, Girls has reminded viewers time and time again that friendships are not always sunshine and rainbows. And it’s important to feel comfortable talking to your friends about any issues you might be having in the relationship or otherwise. When Jessa and Hannah are clearly struggling to connect, Hannah straight up asks “What is going on between us?” The conversation doesn’t necessarily end well (and it won’t always) for them, but not opening about any issues at all can ultimately lead to more tension.

Support Your Friends (Even When It’s Not Easy)

Every now and then our friends request things from us that we don't want to do. It might be going to a party when we just want to binge watch Housewives or, in Hannah’s case, going off the grid on a feminist retreat with her mom. But take a hint from Hannah, who ultimately sucks it up (while, of course, sneaking some texts here and there), and just go with it. Your friend will appreciate it and you might even score some free food or drinks at said party.

Be There With Open Arms When Times Get Tough

If you’ve ever found yourself in the throes of a bad breakup, you know that sometimes the best solace can be found in the arms of a close friend. When Marnie and Desi’s relationship falls apart, she knows just where to head: Hannah’s apartment. Once there, she crawls sadly right into bed with her best friend and best friend’s boyfriend, proving that sometimes simply being there is even better than saying anything.

