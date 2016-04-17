The 5 Best Friendship Lessons We Learned From Season 5 Of Girls

When a friend seeks advice or guidance, there’s no doubt that sometimes it seems so much easier to just tell her what you know she wants to hear. But being agreeable isn’t always the best way to be a good friend. When Hannah complains to Marnie and Ray about her boyfriend, Fran, keeping intimate photos of his ex-girlfriends on his phone, instead of telling her she has every right to be upset, they tell her that maybe she should calm down. By presenting their honest opinions, they give Hannah the opportunity to reassess the situation and consider other ways of handling her relationship problem. (Whether she actually listens or not is another story.)