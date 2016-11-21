What We're Looking Forward to on Season 3 of The Affair

If you watch Showtime's The Affair, you know what a horrible person Noah Solloway (Dominic West) is. Now, don't get us wrong, in a lot of cases involving unlikable, villainous characters, we can see where they're coming from (ahem, Walter White) or at least recognize that there are some underlying issues that cause them to become so awful—but not in this case.

Besides being an adultering scoundrel (yes, we just used the word scoundrel) who tore his family apart, Solloway is selfish, jealous, insecure, needy, self-important, and the list goes on. He basically cares about one person, and that is himself. Throughout the past two seasons we haven't been able to find a single redeeming quality in the guy, and trust us, we've tried. The conclusion we've come to is that he's just not a good person, and we are positive we aren't the only ones who feel this way. Remember that one time he kind of, almost, accidentally tried to hook up with his teenage daughter? Yeah, we haven't forgotten that either.

Up until the season 2 finale, the only emotion we ever really felt toward Solloway was loathing hatred, but then he threw a curveball at us when he took the fall for his ex-wife (Maura Tierney) and falsely confessed to a murder he didn't commit. We're not sure his going to prison for her makes up for all his other wrongdoings, but we'll admit it doesn't count for nothing. Baby steps. This season picks up three years and a prison sentence later, as Noah tries to piece his life back together as a convicted felon. A lot can happen in three years, so we've racked up a lot of questions about what's to come. Read below to see what we're anticipating for season three, following last Sunday's 10 P.M. premiere on Showtime.