What We're Looking Forward to on Season 3 of The Affair

Tessa Trudeau
Nov 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

If you watch Showtime's The Affair, you know what a horrible person Noah Solloway (Dominic West) is. Now, don't get us wrong, in a lot of cases involving unlikable, villainous characters, we can see where they're coming from (ahem, Walter White) or at least recognize that there are some underlying issues that cause them to become so awful—but not in this case.

Besides being an adultering scoundrel (yes, we just used the word scoundrel) who tore his family apart, Solloway is selfish, jealous, insecure, needy, self-important, and the list goes on. He basically cares about one person, and that is himself. Throughout the past two seasons we haven't been able to find a single redeeming quality in the guy, and trust us, we've tried. The conclusion we've come to is that he's just not a good person, and we are positive we aren't the only ones who feel this way. Remember that one time he kind of, almost, accidentally tried to hook up with his teenage daughter? Yeah, we haven't forgotten that either.

Up until the season 2 finale, the only emotion we ever really felt toward Solloway was loathing hatred, but then he threw a curveball at us when he took the fall for his ex-wife (Maura Tierney) and falsely confessed to a murder he didn't commit. We're not sure his going to prison for her makes up for all his other wrongdoings, but we'll admit it doesn't count for nothing. Baby steps. This season picks up three years and a prison sentence later, as Noah tries to piece his life back together as a convicted felon. A lot can happen in three years, so we've racked up a lot of questions about what's to come. Read below to see what we're anticipating for season three, following last Sunday's 10 P.M. premiere on Showtime.

How Was Prison, Noah?

We just have so many questions for Noah. At the top of our list is the topic of prison. We're assuming that we'll learn all about his experience through flashbacks, and we're betting it's not going to be pretty. Another question we have: are Noah and Alison (Ruth Wilson) still married? And who is this new character in Noah's life (seen above and played by Parenthood's Sarah Ramos)? If we know him at all, we're betting Noah is on to his next affair.

Who Is Joanie's Father?

Another revelation that came to light last season was that Alison didn't actually know who Joanie's father was, because guess what? Everyone in this show cheats on their significant others! So, either Noah or Cole (Joshua Jackson) is the father, and we're really hoping we actually find out who it is at some point this season. And what has Alison been up to for three years while Noah went to prison? Did she stick by his side while he did his time? Did she go back to Cole? 

Are You Okay, Helen?

Where to even begin with Helen (Maura Tierney)? As part of the collateral damage in all of Noah's philandering, Helen has really had a rough time (who wouldn't?!). Last season we saw her get arrested, barely teetering on the brink of a mental breakdown, and it was pretty hard to watch. After what Noah has put her through, we think she handled it all as best she could. We just really want her to be happy, and last season it looked as if that could happen with her son's doctor. Based on the photo above, we're guessing things are working out between the two this season.

