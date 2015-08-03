7 Reasons to Start Counting the Days Until Scream Queens Premieres

Steve Dietl/FOX
Janelle Grodsky
Aug 03, 2015

Brace yourselves! Hell is about to break loose when Fox’s new comedy-horror series, Scream Queens, premieres on Sept. 22. From the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, the show follows a group of sorority sisters as a killing spree unfolds on their campus. But don't expect it to be all mysterious murders and scream-out-loud chills—it's just as funny as it is spooky. Oh, and did we mention that a character is killed off in every single episode? Consider yourself warned—now read on for more early scoop from the cast and crew.

Chanel Oberlin’s closet is epic.

Keep your eyes peeled for the two-level, white-lacquered, perfectly organized closet at the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority house. It belongs to main character Chanel Oberlin, played by Emma Roberts, and it’s like walking into a giant candy store, according to the show’s costume designer Lou Eyrich. “It’s lined with purses and shoes and feather boas. It’s really a character of its own and you find out later why she has it, but it’s just another layer of absurdity and ridiculousness of this character.”

Whodunnit? The cast doesn’t even know!

Creator Ryan Murphy keeps a tight lock on upcoming episodes so that the cast is just as surprised about the weekly happenings as viewers. In fact they still don’t know who the murderer is. “You don’t know who’s good and who’s bad,” Emma Roberts tells InStyle. “Everyone has shades of good, but there’s always that little twinkle of darkness in their eyes. That’s why I genuinely don’t know who the killer is. All of us are in the dark because Ryan won’t tell anyone.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is the den mother on set.

Curtis plays the dean of Wallace University, and her younger co-stars are taking notes from the veteran horror actress. “We love when we’re with Jamie because she always takes us under her wing,” Keke Palmer, who plays one of the misfit pledges of Kappa sorority, says. Roberts adds, “She’s amazing and brought us gifts, like little parasols and books.”

The cast wears everything from Forever 21 to Chanel

Designer duds weren't in the costume budget, but Eyrich did wrangle a few vintage Chanel pieces for none other than Chanel Oberlin. “Emma Roberts's character gets to wear more Chanel because she’s the peacock of the group and has to really stand out," says Eyrich. "But we definitely mixed high and low pieces. Ariana Grande’s character wears a lot of Nasty Gal and House of CB London. Abigail Breslin wears Phillip Lim and Rag & Bone. I shopped a lot at Urban Outfitters, Madewell, and Forever 21 for Skyler Samuels and Keke Palmer.

Lea Michele ditches her Rachel Berry reputation to portray Hester

“The inspiration for Hester’s look was to go as opposite from Rachel Berry on Glee as possible,” says Eyrich. “She also played a nerd on Glee in the beginning and I wanted to make sure we weren’t coming close to that, so we stayed away from the short plaid skirts and little dresses. Instead we came up with cat T-shirts and floral skirts.”

Blood stains are inevitable.

As with any horror flick, blood and gore come with the territory. But what does that mean for the wardrobe? “It complicates things because there are multiple stabbings, killings, and accidents in every episode,” Eyrich explains. “It’s usually six outfits per character because we need triples for them, doubles for their stunt double, and one for their photo double.”

The cast bonded like a real sorority on set.

“I feel like I’m having the college experience and we’re all sorority sisters,” Abigail Breslin, who plays one of Chanel Oberlin’s minions in Kappa sorority, tells InStyle about the bond she’s developed with the cast. “We’ve all become really close and our conversations are about boys, drama, friends, and Snapchat.” Billie Lourd, who plays a minion of Oberlin as well, says, “It’s like camp. We have sleepovers, go to dinner, and we’re always in each other’s trailers. It’s so much fun.”

—With reporting by Scott Huver

