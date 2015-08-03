7 Reasons to Start Counting the Days Until Scream Queens Premieres

Brace yourselves! Hell is about to break loose when Fox’s new comedy-horror series, Scream Queens, premieres on Sept. 22. From the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, the show follows a group of sorority sisters as a killing spree unfolds on their campus. But don't expect it to be all mysterious murders and scream-out-loud chills—it's just as funny as it is spooky. Oh, and did we mention that a character is killed off in every single episode? Consider yourself warned—now read on for more early scoop from the cast and crew.