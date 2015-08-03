Scream Queens Has a Killer Cast—Here's Your Cheat Sheet

Consider us booked every Tuesday night this fall. We'll be tuning into Fox's Scream Queens, set to premiere on Sept. 22. And it's not just the sure-to-be-addicting plot (sorority sisters get wrapped up in a campus killing spree, making hazing antics seem like child’s play) that has us marking our calendars—we're crazy about the star-studded cast, too. Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Keke Palmer take on lead roles, and Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas pop in for appearances.

Read on for our guide to the names you'll need to know. Be sure to take notes: there's one murder per episode, so you never know who might be off’d next!

1 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX

Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts)

As the head of the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority at Wallace University, Oberlin is Queen Bee (or Queen B—ch, rather) of campus. “She is always impeccably dressed, perfectly matched, and perfectly coiffed,” says costume designer Lou Eyrich. “We do a lot of icy pastels on her because she is such an icy character.”

2 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX

Skyler Samuels (Grace Gardner)

As a new freshman, Grace pledges Kappa in hopes of learning more about her mother’s past as a KKT sorority sister. She soon realizes that she doesn’t quite fit in with The Chanels though. “She’s the heroine of the show so we wanted to give her a cool vibe that other girls could relate to,” Eyrich says. “We went with an eclectic, almost '70s vibe."

3 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX.

Hester (Lea Michele)

Hester joins Kappa when the dean of campus forces sororities to accept all pledges, much to the displeasure of The Chanels. “She actually dresses pretty nerdy,” Eyrich tells InStyle. “She always wears a cat T-shirt and a bad nylon track jacket from the '80s. We shopped a lot of thrift stores for her.”

4 of 12 Tommy Garcia/FOX.

Zayday (Keke Palmer)

Reluctant to join a sorority, Zayday rushes with Grace anyway. “We dressed her fun and with a stylish flair,” says Eyrich. “She’s eclectic and hip and loves to wear patterns. I love mixing unexpected elements and making it work. She rocks it.”

5 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX.

Chanel #5 (Abigail Breslin)

Chanel #5 is one of Oberlin’s loyal minions, but fancies herself the sophisticated one of the group. “We gave her a little bit of a Marilyn Monroe vibe,” Eyrich explains. “It’s the same pastel color palette, but with pencil skirts to show off her curves. We tried for a sophisticated pinup girl look for her.”

6 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX

Chanel #3 (Billie Lourd)

As one of Chanel Oberlin's minions, Chanel #3 is a core member of the cool-girl clique. She keeps her look in the pastel palette as well, but puts her own playful spin on it. “Chanel #3 is the Spice Girl of the group,” says Eyrich. “She’s more playful and takes risks, like wearing earmuffs with a tulle skirt and cropped tank.” 

7 of 12 Jill Greenberg/FOX

Chanel #2 (Ariana Grande)

Another member of The Chanels, Ariana Grande’s fun character gives off a sexier vibe than the rest of the group. “She is similar to Chanel #3 in that she’s playful, but it’s a little more sexy and daring,” says Eyrich. “She’s always in a faux fur jacket and killer high platforms.”

8 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX

Dean Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis)

As head of Wallace University, Dean Munsch clashes with Kappa leader Chanel Oberlin and eventually forces the sorority to accept all pledges. “She’s the dean of the college so she has to look professional, but not too conservative and uptight,” says Eyrich. “She plays a bold character so we wanted to give her an edge—more like Band of Outsiders and Rag & Bone.”

9 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX

Pete Diller (Diego Boneta)

Pete, the outsider who works at a local coffee shop, tries to convince Grace (Skyler Samuels) that the Kappa sorority is no place for a cool, normal chick like her. “He doesn’t care if he’s liked or not liked,” says Eyrich. “We made him a James Dean–type misfit—kind of a loner, but also a rebel.”

10 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX.

Chad (Glen Powell)

Chad is the Chanel Oberlin of his golf fraternity, so Eyrich made sure that his look is just as over the top as hers. “Ryan [Murphy] wanted a youthful Gatsby golf chic,” she says. “He and Nick Jonas’s character rule the campus, so we tried to pump it up and make them very bright and bold because that’s what their characters are.”

11 of 12 Matthias Clamer/FOX

Boone (Nick Jonas)

As Chad’s sidekick, Nick Jonas’s character received similar treatment with his wardrobe. “He has great muscles so we really tried to show off his guns,” says Eyrich. “But also, he cares a lot about his looks and wears designer clothes like Marc Jacobs and Band of Outsiders.”

12 of 12 Steve Dietl/FOX

Jennifer, Sam, and Tiffany (Breezy Eslin, Jeanna Han, and Whitney Meyer)

These three misfits round out the pledge class of Kappa sorority. “They’re nerdy but I wanted them each to have their own individual look,” Eyrich explains. “Jennifer was just bland. We did elastic waist pants and oversized bland sweaters for her. Ryan [Murphy] wanted a Sam Ronson look for Sam, so we dressed her kind of boyish in skinny jeans, sneakers, and boy shirts. With Tiffany, we used early Taylor Swift as our inspiration.”

