Scream Queens Has a Killer Cast—Here's Your Cheat Sheet

Consider us booked every Tuesday night this fall. We'll be tuning into Fox's Scream Queens, set to premiere on Sept. 22. And it's not just the sure-to-be-addicting plot (sorority sisters get wrapped up in a campus killing spree, making hazing antics seem like child’s play) that has us marking our calendars—we're crazy about the star-studded cast, too. Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Keke Palmer take on lead roles, and Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas pop in for appearances.

Read on for our guide to the names you'll need to know. Be sure to take notes: there's one murder per episode, so you never know who might be off’d next!