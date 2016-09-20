Scream Queens Is Back! See 15 of the Show's Best Quotes, in GIFs

The Chanels are back—and they’re sure to be packing some witty one-liners.

Season two of Scream Queens premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Kappa sisters leaving Wallace University—and the mental asylum where they were subsequently placed—behind. Tonight’s episode picks up a few years after we last saw the characters, and they’ve traded in their pastel furs for hospital scrubs. It’s still TBD as to how the Chanels escaped serving life sentences in the psych ward—not to mention how it’s possible that season one’s killer, Hester Ulrich (Lea Michele), is still roaming free—but we’re pumped to see some of our favorite characters return.

Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and her minions (played by Abigail Breslin and Billie Lourd) will be back, as well as Zayday Williams (Keke Palmer) and the always-ridiculous Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis). Plus, there are plenty of new faces this season, including characters played by John Stamos and Taylor Lautner.

We can’t wait to tune in and see all of the Ryan Murphy-produced ridiculousness unfold onscreen tonight, but in the meantime, scroll down to relive 15 of the most killer lines from season one—in GIF form, of course.

1. Chanel Oberlin, on her favorite holiday:

2. Boone Clemens, on his less-than-exciting new daily regimen:

3. Chanel Oberlin, berating a barista after ordering her simple coffee drink, a “trenta no foam, 5-shot, half-caf, no foam, pumpkin spice latte with no foam at 210 degrees”:

4. Chanel #2, on the letdowns of the afterlife:

5. Chanel Oberlin, on modern-day girl power:

6. Chanel #3, on her lack of emotions:

7. Chanel Oberlin, making a powerful decision to get pizza:

8. Hester Ulrich, on putting her health and best fashion foot forward:

9. Chanel Oberlin, on her unusual childhood:

10. Tiffany DeSalle, aka “Deaf Taylor Swift,” asking the hard-hitting questions as imminent death approaches:

11. Chanel Oberlin, on the true tragic nature of a sister being stabbed in the eye with a stiletto:

12. Chanel #5, detailing her questionable shopping habits:

13. Chanel Oberlin, on her fragrance goals:

14. Dean Munsch, making yet another outrageous claim about her past:

15. Chanel Oberlin, on her curious romance standards: