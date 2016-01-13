Pretty Little Liars Gets a Fashion Update—Here's What You Need to Know About the Show's New Costumes

On Tuesday night’s winter premiere of Pretty Little Liars, we got to see our favorite Rosewood crew all grown up. The Freeform series flashed five years forward for the second half of season six, giving us our first glimpse at the Liars as they navigate the world of adulthood. We learned that they’ve gone through breakups (RIP Spoby and Haleb), found new love (did you see Hanna’s rock?!), and pursued their dream careers. And, of course, they still have their killer fashion senses—even though they’ve left their ultra-trendy teen wardrobes from their days at Rosewood High behind.

To give the Liars a fresh and mature new look, the series’ creator, Marlene King, brought in a new costume designer, Cameron Dale. Although Dale didn’t begin working on the show until this season’s third episode (which airs on Jan. 26), she had a clear vision for how the characters should look after she binge-watched the entire series. “I really wanted to do the costumes justice,” Dale told InStyle.

When it came to getting each character’s post-grad wardrobe just right, Dale was up to the challenge—but she did have some help. “Marlene [King] explained what each character had been up to the past five years, which was super helpful in informing their style directions,” said Dale. “They all have new, grown-up jobs that dictate how their styles have evolved, and they sport more tailored looks with pared-down accessories.” Of course, she didn’t want their outfits to come across as too professional. “I kept all of the characters super colorful,” Dale said. “It's really no fun on a show like Pretty Little Liars to have everyone in black, gray, and beige—even though those are some easy indicators of maturity.”

Color palettes aside, the show’s stars—Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse—were more than ready for their characters to evolve this season. “The girls were very excited to finally get to play their age,” said Dale. “And each one of them gave me valuable input.” Scroll down for all the details about each Liar’s new look.