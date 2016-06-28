These Are the 5 Scariest Shows to Watch on TV This Summer

Summer is marked every year by the reemergence of shorts and sandals, sunny days spent at the pool, and late, carefree nights with friends; but it seems there’s a new trend for summer 2016 that we didn’t see coming. While many scary TV shows typically make their debut in the fall—right in time for Halloween—we noticed that there are a number of horror and murder mystery series appearing on the small screen this summer.

Freeform's new supernatural horror series, Dead of Summer, premieres tonight, June 28, but that's not the only show that might make you lose some sleep this season. Below are five spooky series you'll want to tune into, whether it's date night, girls' night, or you're just that person who's into being scared. But be warned, these shows are sure to give you nightmares.