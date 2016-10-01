These Flashback Pics of Our Favorite Saturday Night Live Cast Members Are Priceless

Who's ready for some major LOLs? The 42nd season of Saturday Night Live kicks off tonight with host Margot Robbie and returning cast favorites Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, and Bobby Moynihan. We can't wait to see the political skits, hilarious impersonations, and a Harley Quinn appearance from Robbie (crossing fingers)!

In celebration of the season premiere, Classmates is throwing it back with high school photos of the best SNL alumni before they graced the 30 Rock stage. While some we barely recognize (Tina Fey, is that really you?), others look exactly the same, (like Will Ferrell, who hasn't aged a bit). 

Scroll down to see the hilarious flashback photos below. Then tune in to Saturday Night Live tonight, Oct. 1, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

2 of 13 Courtesy

Jimmy Fallon

3 of 13 Courtesy

Tina Fey

4 of 13 Courtesy

Will Ferrell

5 of 13 Courtesy

Will Forte

6 of 13 Courtesy

Bill Hader

7 of 13 Courtesy

Bill Murray

8 of 13 Courtesy

Molly Shannon

9 of 13 Courtesy

John Belushi

10 of 13 Courtesy

Chris Farley

11 of 13 Courtesy

Gilda Radner

12 of 13 Courtesy

Jon Lovitz

13 of 13 Courtesy

David Spade

