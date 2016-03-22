Meet The Path Star Sarah Jones & See Her Exclusive Diary of the Show's Premiere

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Christina Shanahan
Mar 22, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Get ready to meet your next binge obsession: The Path will debut on Hulu on March 30th, and we asked star Sarah Jones, who stars opposite Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul, and Hugh Dancy, to document last night's L.A. premiere. The series, from the genius producers behind Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, takes you inside the mysterious world of a cult-like movement in upstate New York—and the characters are just as intense as you'd expect. Scroll down to see Jones's exclusive diary from the star-studded unveiling.

RELATED: Michelle Monaghan's Weekend Diary: The White House Correspondents' Dinner

1 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

First Stop? Dress Fitting!

"I'm kind of obsessed with BreeLayne, and her collection is gorgeous and sustainable! So excited to rock this L.A.-based designer on the carpet. Thank you, BreeLayne!"

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

Finding My Zen

"One of my best friends, Brandi Auset, has created a line of sprays that seem to transport you to another place—which I'm grateful for, because red carpets are a little anxiety-inducing for me. I don't know if I'll ever get used to it. Sometimes you just gotta hippy out, ya know?"

3 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

Pre-Premiere Cocktail

"That and a little whiskey."

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

Squad Goal

"Hot husband + crazy talented, sweet, hilarious hair and makeup artists/friends (Tanya Abriol and Kristee Liu—the best!) + best friend who comes by with champagne = prep carpet dream team."

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

Date Night

"My main squeeze—I love my man in a suit."

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

The Path's Killer Cast

"One of the best casts in TV right here—what an honor to be a part of this show."

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

Oh, Hey, Kyle and Amy!

"I can't wait to see their performances on The Path. I'm blown away by their depth and grace on and off screen. And they've only just begun. Kyle Allen and Amy Forsyth, ladies and gentlemen."

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

Taking A Moment To Reflect

"#pensiveonthepath"

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Sarah Jones

The Best Team in the Biz

"Like I said before—the best of the best. I absolutely adore this group of people—cast, crew, everyone involved. Really looking forward to this show finally coming out!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!