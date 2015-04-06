3 of 4 Courtesy of ABC

Samantha Who?

On this series, Christina Applegate plays a Chicago-based real estate V.P. who has an accident, suffers amnesia and after coming to, realizes that her past personality was less than a good girl. Her costumes follow suit-in her flashbacks as "bad Sam," her fashion choices are much riskier than post-accident Sam. "The costumes help her get into the bad Sam character," says the show's costume designer, Susan Michalek. "When we do flashbacks, she has a harder, tougher, meaner character, which is not at all like Christina in real life." Here, she dons a sexy DampG Dolce amp Gabbana bustier dress for a night out.