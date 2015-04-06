Here with her pre-accident boyfriend, Todd, Samantha wears what Michalek calls her "casually hip" style. "It's chic but casual with a little bit of sweetness." Samantha's closet has brands like Alice + Olivia, Gucci and Miu Miu along with some newer, up-and-coming labels. "Cleaner, soft lines work well on her," says Michalek.
Samantha Who
Samantha Who?
On this series, Christina Applegate plays a Chicago-based real estate V.P. who has an accident, suffers amnesia and after coming to, realizes that her past personality was less than a good girl. Her costumes follow suit-in her flashbacks as "bad Sam," her fashion choices are much riskier than post-accident Sam. "The costumes help her get into the bad Sam character," says the show's costume designer, Susan Michalek. "When we do flashbacks, she has a harder, tougher, meaner character, which is not at all like Christina in real life." Here, she dons a sexy DampG Dolce amp Gabbana bustier dress for a night out.
Samantha Who?
Samantha's sidekick, Andrea (played by Jennifer Esposito), is the bad-girl friend. "Her clothes are bright, colorful and sexy," says Michalek. Andrea's closet is filled with everything from Gucci to Alexander McQueen to Paul Smith. "She's a lawyer, so it needs to fit into reality but it's sexy," adds Michalek. In this new season, Michalek will use more vintage on her. "I can find more unique pieces for her and it's more environmentally friendly."
Samantha Who?
Courtesy of ABC
Samantha Who?
Samantha Who?
