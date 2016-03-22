Find Out What Ryan Murphy Has in Mind for the Next Installment of American Horror Story

Ready for more American Horror Story? Show creator Ryan Murphy was reunited with the cast of AHS: Hotel at Paleyfest on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., where he teased next season's theme and also dropped a major bomb about which cast members would return.

"The interesting thing about the season is that we’ve been working on two ideas at once, which we’ve never done. I don’t want to say what it is, but I will tell you that every darling person up here that wants to come back can come back,” said Murphy.

You heard right! Cast members Finn Wittrock, Cheyenne Jackson, Wes Bentley, Matt Bomer, Angela Bassett, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, and Sarah Paulson, who all accompanied Murphy on stage, along with executive producers Tim Minear and Brad Falchuk, have officially been invited back for another season of ghoulish fun.

Lady Gaga, who gave a Golden Globe-winning performance as the Countess of the Hotel Cortez, was not in attendance and although there was no mention of whether or not the pop star would return for the next installment, her cast mates spoke candidly about what is was like to work with her.

“I think she is incredibly courageous,” gushed Bomer. "I was blown away by her."

“She reminded me of Jessica [Lange],” Paulson added. “She was one of the more emotionally available actresses I’ve worked with.”

No matter which cast members turn up or what subject matter producers decide to tackle, one thing is for sure: This freaky FX series will definitely continue to scare your pants off.