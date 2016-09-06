8 Reasons to Watch Queen Sugar This Fall, According to Show's Star Rutina Wesley

This week, the fall TV season kicks off with a new series on OWN called Queen Sugar. Trust us, you’re going to want to add this show to your primetime roster. The Louisiana-set drama follows the lives of the estranged Bordelon siblings: Nova (Rutina Wesley), a journalist and activist; Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), a wife and manager of a professional basketball player; and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), a young father recently released from prison. After their father suffers from a stroke, the three reunite and must figure out how to run their family’s ailing sugarcane farm in the South.

We caught up with the show’s star (and former True Blood staple), Rutina Wesley, who told us exactly why we need to tune in. According to her, there’s so much more beneath the surface. “I think Queen Sugar is very relevant to where we are right now in the world,” Wesley tells InStyle. “As far as the police brutality cases, the prison system, the Black Lives Matter movement, there are a lot of things that we tap into. There’s also just general human relationships that I think viewers will engage with. It’s universal and I’m hoping that people will feel a sense of familiarity when they meet the Bordelons and see a connection that maybe will remind them of connections they have in their own family."

As if we needed any more reason to watch, Wesley shares eight more Queen Sugar facts that have us super excited for the show's debut. Check them out below. Then, be sure to tune in to OWN for the two-night premiere on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.