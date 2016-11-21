A Brief History of Rory Gilmore's Love Life on Gilmore Girls

Oh, Jess—where to begin? Jess Mariano (played by Milo Ventimiglia) was the bad boy, leather-jacket-wearing nephew of Luke Danes. When Jess’s mom could no longer handle his behavior, she sent him to live with Uncle Luke in Stars Hollow. Although he wasn’t pleased with his new small-town life, Jess quickly warmed up to Rory. The two shared an interest in books, sarcasm, and each other. The only problem? Rory was still with Dean. After the pair got in a car accident that landed Rory in the hospital with a broken arm, Luke sent Jess back to his mother. Rory ran after him to New York just to say goodbye (we still can’t believe he left without giving her so much as an explanation). Then, after what felt like a lifetime, Jess returned on the day of Sookie and Jackson’s wedding. Despite the fact that Rory was still with Dean, she kissed Jess for the first time, and we swooned majorly. During their subsequent relationship, Jess’s jealousy over Rory’s continued friendship with Dean proved to be too much to handle, in addition to his lack of communication skills. After telling Luke that he’s done with school, Jess moved to California to live with his dad. He later returned to Stars Hollow a few times and even visited Rory at Yale because he was visibly still in love with her, but they never got back together. We didn’t see him again until years later, when he visited Rory to give her a copy of his recently-published book. She was already with her college boyfriend, Logan, but Jess gave Rory the reality check she needed by encouraging her to get her life back on track after she had left Yale and was pretty much free-falling. Months later, Rory met up with Jess again at an event for his book. She had just found out that Logan cheated on her, and she kissed Jess to make herself feel better about it—but Rory quickly realized it was a mistake and that she was in love with Logan, after all.