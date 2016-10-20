Here's Everything You Need to Know About Laverne Cox's Costumes on Rocky Horror Picture Show

Are you ready to do the Time Warp again? Tonight, Fox will air the much-anticipated reboot of the cult-favorite classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. The reimagined take has a roster of killer stars, too, all taking a stab at the iconic roles, like Victoria Justice as Janet, Christina Milian as Magenta, Adam Lambert as Eddie, Reeve Carney as Riff Raff, Ryan McCartan as Brad, newcomer Staz Nair as Rocky, and Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

While we can't wait to see the cast sing our favorite numbers, we're most looking forward to the sure-to-be epic costumes. Leather jackets, corsets, and sequins galore—it is Rocky Horror, after all! The show's costume designer William Ivey Long shared all the fun details on Laverne Cox's amazing on-set wardrobe. Check out the video below. We're dying over those cobweb fishnets!

Tune in to Fox tonight (Oct. 20) at 8 p.m. ET to catch the remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.