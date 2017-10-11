How to Dress Like Your Favorite Riverdale Character This Halloween

Art Streiber/The CW
Lauren Saxe
Oct 11, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Calling all Riverdale fans!

Your favorite small-town crew is returning to the screen tonight for Season 2 of the CW series—which is just one more reason to channel your favorite Riverdale high schooler this Halloween. Whether you're more of a classic Archie Andrews or feeling a Betty and Veronica duet costume, we've got the complete shopping and styling guide to let your inner comic book fan shine this All Hallows' Eve.

Scroll down to find out how to dress like Riverdale's finest, and watch the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

1 of 5 Diyah Pera/THE CW; Courtesy (4)

Archie Andrews

The all-American athlete, musician, and red-headed hottie, Archie has a timeless look that’s easy to put together last minute. Think James Dean’s go-to garb (jeans and a fitted white tee) with a letterman jacket thrown over it.

Shop the look: H&M V-neck tee, $3; hm.com. Stewart & Strauss varsity jacket, $199; jacketshop.com. Topman jeans, $37; us.topman.com. Converse shoes, $50; store.nike.com

2 of 5 lilireinhart/instagram; Courtesy (3)

Betty Cooper

Riverdale’s token girl next door, Betty keeps her uniform simple and sweet with sweater sets, Peter Pan collars, and a bit of retro flair. Top it off with a sleek, perfectly curled pony, and you’re practically the town’s golden girl.

Shop the look: WS Dear dress, $35; wsdear.com. Land’s End cardigan, $35; landsend.com. Sam Edelman pumps, $110; net-a-porter.com.

3 of 5 Katie Yu/The CW; Courtesy (5)

Jughead Jones

Rugged and mysterious, Jughead’s somber look is a quick fix with a washed jean jacket, dark blues and blacks and, of course, his signature beanie (note: you'll need to make this a one-time-use hat, as you'll be drawing or cutting a crown into it). To really set the scene, grab your crew’s Betty Cooper for a milkshake before the night gets started.

Shop the look: WB Jughead beanie, $70; amazon.com. Vans button-down, $52; vans.com. Topman T-shirt, $6; us.topman.com. Urban Outfitters jacket, $79; urbanoutfitters.com. Uniqlo jeans, $10; uniqlo.com.

4 of 5 camimendes/instagram; Courtesy (4)

Veronica Lodge

The quintessential cool girl, Veronica always manages to perfectly toe the line between classy and sexy (plus a whole lot of posh).  And hey, you probably already have these wardrobe staples tucked away in your closet: a black sweater and form-fitting pencil skirt. Add pearls and some sleek hair styling, and you're set. 

Shop the look: River Island Skirt, $34; us.riverisland.com. Dsqaured2 sweater, $680; farfetch.com. Steve Madden pumps in Black Patent, $90; stevemadden.com. Charming Charlie pearl necklace, $15; charmingcharlie.com

5 of 5 Diyah Pera/The CW; Courtesy (5)

Cheryl Blossom

You know where it all starts: the color red. This River Vixen’s trademark color will leave no mistake as to whom you’re channeling this holiday. Just add a touch of diabolical sass and snappy comebacks, and people may start fearing you, too.

Shop the look: H&M dress, $18; hm.com. Burberry hooded poncho, $365; us.burberry.com. Asos boots, $79; us.asos.com. NARS lipstick, $34; narscosmetics.com. Napier spider pin, $12; belk.com.

