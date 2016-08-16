5 Reality Shows You're Not Watching but Definitely Should Be

Fact: You need more reality TV in your life. Sure, it's often dubbed "trashy" or "mindless," but any true TV connoisseur can attest to the fact that reality TV is an art. If Game of Thrones is a Picasso, then reality shows are more like a carefully crafted macaroni necklace from your child: It may not feature a master artist's work, but we love and appreciate it just the same.

We're all about the Emmy Award-worthy television experiences, but sometimes, all you really need is some nonsensical reality TV to get your mind off your own hectic life for an hour and lift your spirits. If you're looking for some new shows to add to your DVR schedule, then look no further. You may have skipped over these five shows in the past, but we've got some compelling reasons for why you should start tuning in. Read on to get the scoop you'll need to round out your summer TV lineup.