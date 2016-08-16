5 Reality Shows You're Not Watching but Definitely Should Be

Rick Rowell/ABC
Courtney Higgs
Aug 16, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Fact: You need more reality TV in your life. Sure, it's often dubbed "trashy" or "mindless," but any true TV connoisseur can attest to the fact that reality TV is an art. If Game of Thrones is a Picasso, then reality shows are more like a carefully crafted macaroni necklace from your child: It may not feature a master artist's work, but we love and appreciate it just the same.

We're all about the Emmy Award-worthy television experiences, but sometimes, all you really need is some nonsensical reality TV to get your mind off your own hectic life for an hour and lift your spirits. If you're looking for some new shows to add to your DVR schedule, then look no further. You may have skipped over these five shows in the past, but we've got some compelling reasons for why you should start tuning in. Read on to get the scoop you'll need to round out your summer TV lineup.

1 of 5 Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother

When and Where: Sundays & Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS
When this Dutch reality show format made its debut in the States in the year 2000, no one could have foreseen its run of 18 seasons and counting. Watching a group of strangers cohabitate à la The Real World is fascinating in itself, but add a competition element and inescapable cameras and microphones in every nook and cranny of the house, and you've got TV gold. Whether you fell off the wagon somewhere along the way, or just simply never got into the show to begin with, now is the time to get on board. In addition to three episodes every week, there is so much extra footage and constant content streaming online that you can be consuming Big Brother pretty much all the time.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Scott Gries/Lifetime

Little Women: Atlanta

When and Where: Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime
When Lifetime's Little Women franchise hit the scene with its original L.A. cast, it was an instant hit. The dynamics within a group of little women was something we'd never had the chance to observe in depth, the way we've now gotten the chance to study Housewives across the country. So, when the franchise finally made its way down South to Atlanta, we knew we were in for a treat. Now in its second season, Little Women: Atlanta is chock full of big personalities, housed in little bodies. The tight-knit little people community is so interesting to watch because many of the ladies have known each other for years through little people conventions and through their crossing paths in the entertainment industry. As a result, their friendships (and their drama) are pretty deep. Learning a bit about the struggles little people face in America—in terms of love, pregnancy, career and more—is an added bonus.

3 of 5 Rick Rowell/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise

When and Where: Mondays & Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
If you thought the roses stopped growing after The Bachelorette finale, you thought wrong. Back in 2014, ABC figured out that the ousted contestants from its famed Bachelor franchise are actually still super hot and worthy of love, so they started shipping fan favorites off to an island to *fall in love* (read: make out and humiliate themselves and each other). Watch as the contestants scramble to couple up and stay in the game, while also trying to forge meaningful connections that could potentially result in engagements. For those of us who really struggle between Bachelor seasons, this is the perfect substitute for the real thing. It's absurd, it's amazing, and if you aren't watching, you're really missing out!

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy MTV

Teen Mom OG

When and Where: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, starting Aug. 26
From pregnant teenagers to new moms trying to make their way in the world, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham and Catelynn Lowell have been sharing their journeys with us for quite some time now. After a brief hiatus from the cameras, the cast reemerged last year for a two-part season and with the "OG" addendum tacked onto the end of their show's title. Another noticeable difference? The ladies (and their adorable kids) often break the fourth wall, interacting freely with their producers about the concerns that arise while filming. If you lost interest in the Teen Mom franchise, this is a good place to pick back up again. The girls are older, they've experienced a lot, and they're not afraid to address it all, head on. Not to mention, it's so fun to watch their kids grow up right in front our our eyes!

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy VH1

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

When and Where: Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1
Ever wonder what became of those popular 2000s hip hop acts, like singers Omarion and Ray J? Well, tune in to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood to find out. We'll admit it: This show lands on the soapy end of the reality TV spectrum, but that doesn't make it any less entertaining. L&HHH follows the romantic relationships of hip hop industry vets and newbies alike, as they deal with issues of ego, infidelity, and fierce competition. Get ready because this season will feature a big white wedding and a baby daddy cameo by rapper Fetty Wap.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!