Rachel Brosnahan on Being a Global Citizen and Playing "Brave and Inspiring Females"

Rachel Brosnahan has been interviewed as part of a series titled American Voices. The following is from InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

An Emmy nomination for her role as former call girl Rachel Posner in House of Cards made her one to watch on the small screen. Now she's going global by taking a stand against poverty.

HOME New York City

AGE 25

HOW YOU KNOW HER Brosnahan’s season on House of Cards earned her an Emmy nod in 2015. This past fall she played Ellie in Woody Allen’s Amazon original series, Crisis in Six Scenes. She’s currently starring opposite Daniel Craig in a popular off Broadway production of Othello.

WHAT’S NEW On Dec. 9, you can see her in Burn Country alongside James Franco. Next year she’ll play Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jessica Kensky in Patriot’s Day and a 1950s housewife turned stand-up comic in (creator of Gilmore Girls) Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Have you had your “I’ve made it” moment yet?

I’m not sure that moment ever comes. It can be here today and gone tomorrow. But there is zero chill time happening now that this is my job. I love working on period pieces and researching my characters. I’m excited to get to play brave and inspiring females.

In addition to taking part in Covenant House’s Broadway Sleep Outs, which helps homeless kids, you’re also part of the Global Citizen community. What does your involvement in those organizations mean to you?

They both embody the idea that if we do a little bit, we can do a lot. Global Citizen is about creating a movement. Its goal is to end extreme poverty by 2030. To get involved, you have to take action online—by tweeting, Facebooking, or emailing our world leaders. It puts pressure on them and brings more awareness to things like girls’ education, gender equality, and food sustainability.

Why is it so important to use your voice on social media?

Talking about things that make us uncomfortable and encouraging people to become educated about issues is critical. I don’t think that a subject like politics should be taboo. It’s something that affects all of us. You can’t become a productive citizen of the world without knowing what you’re fighting against and what you want to fight for.

Who inspires you?

I’ve been following DeRay Mckesson on social media. He’s an activist for the Black Lives Matter movement. I also love Rowan Blanchard, a young voice in the feminist movement. And Elizabeth Warren, Laverne Cox—there really are too many to name. When you have influence, I think you’re responsible for amplifying the voices of people on the ground who are working every day to effect change.

From InStyle's December issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

