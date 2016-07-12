How Shay Mitchell Became the Resident Beauty Guru on the Set of Pretty Little Liars—Plus, Her Favorite Products

Pretty Little Liars may be lacking in certain areas, like, you know, adequate parental supervision and proper security measures in Rosewood, but one area where the show has always had a clear abundance is in the hot girl department. Seriously, the entire cast is absolutely gorgeous and even when they're behaving badly, they sure do look good doing it. So with an entire group of young actors as devastatingly good looking as this one, it's safe to assume that there's a plethora of beauty secrets flying around behind the scenes. This is likely true, but there's one liar whose beauty prowess is celebrated amongst her cohorts, and it's none other than the breathtaking Shay Mitchell.

No surprise here. Mitchell slays all day, from her red carpet appearances, to her enviable social media shares. That hair! That skin! We die. Although her character Emily hasn't historically gotten too caught up in the hair and makeup of it all (she's generally been way more busy with competitive swimming and stealing the hearts of Rosewood's most eligible young ladies), the actress who portrays her has indeed emerged as the set's go-to wellspring of beauty knowledge.

During a recent set visit in L.A., the 29-year-old actress confessed that her professional beauty industry pals have helped her rise to the top of the PLL beauty game. "I have a lot of great friends in the industry that I can ask, so I'm kind of the go-to on set when the girls have a question about a facial that's new or some sort of treatment they're curious about," Mitchell told InStyle. She even shared a major key about her skin care routine. When asked about her favorite facialist, Mitchell divulged: "Shani Darden. She's one of my best friends, I love her as a person and she's changed my skin completely from what it was, like two years ago. She's the best."

Upon learning that Mitchell leads the PLL pack in terms of beauty secrets, we had to ask her about the products she just can't live without (you're welcome!). "CoverGirl mascara is something I always have, and it's a drugstore find. I love Tom Ford makeup, I think it's really good for your skin. I even go back in the day to RCMA—I like that old-school makeup. I think it's great, especially for being on a show and for red carpets. And of course a Shiseido eyelash curler. You can't go wrong and I always need that in my kit." There you have it. Now you can go ahead and add all these items to your online shopping carts as soon as you're done here.

