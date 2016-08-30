6 Things to Know Before You Watch Tonight's Pretty Little Liars Finale

Courtney Higgs
Aug 30, 2016

We're seven seasons into Pretty Little Liars, and the unpredictable twists and turns of this wild show never cease to amaze us all. Keeping up with all the drama is hard work—especially this season. We've witnessed our favorite pack of Liars re-evaluate their most cherished relationships, go through unpleasant reunions with adversaries from the past, and even commit murder. Needless to say, it's been a jam-packed first half of season seven.

And as if all that weren't enough, the show's stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse, along with the show's creator, I. Marlene King, took to Facebook Live Monday to share the bittersweet news that the last 10 episode of season seven will indeed be the final episodes of the series. Gasp!

With that in mind, every detail of the first half of season seven feels that much more significant. So, ahead of tonight's summer finale, scroll down for the six things you need to know before you watch the second to last finale in PLL history. If you're not caught up on the current season, you'll want to navigate away from this page immediately; it's chock-full of spoilers!

The season seven summer finale airs tonight, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Elliott Rollins Wasn't Who We Thought He Was

Oh man, Elliott Rollins (played by Huw Collins) was bad news. As a refresher, he was Charlotte's doctor, who somehow weaseled his way into marrying Ali. But he then turned out to be an evil creep who was working alongside Mary Drake (who actually isn't bad ...? More on her later.) to make Ali think she was losing it so he could check her into a mental institution. He did all of this to avenge Charlotte, who he had secretly been in love with. Oh, and Elliott Rollins wasn't even his real name—we learned that his real name is Archer Dunhill (aka A.D.). But it's all good, because Hanna (played by Benson) accidentally hit him with her car, presumably killing him, and then she and her pals buried him (phew). But when the girls start getting threatening phone calls from an anonymous caller who sounds exactly like him, his convenient expiration is called into question.

Ezria Is Engaged!

Ezria shippers, rejoice! After years of obstacles, like their illegal age difference and outside love interests, Ezra (portrayed by Ian Harding) and Aria (Hale) have reunited. And they've taken a pivotal step in their relationship—they're engaged! That's right, Ezra got down on one knee and asked Aria to be his wifey this season. The two quickly began planning to elope in Italy, but in true PLL fashion, their glee was cut short when the FBI showed up at Ezra'a apartment, informing him that his dead ex-girlfriend, Nicole, might still be alive. So, Ezra runs off to South America to investigate and while he's gone, things get a little weird between Aria and Jason DiLaurentis (yes, that Jason DiLaurentis). Here's hoping Ezra and Aria actually make it to the altar.

Noel and Jenna Came Back, and They Brought a Heap of Drama with Them

Whenever Noel (Brant Daugherty) and Jenna (Tammin Sursok) are in Rosewood, the Liars can expect them to throw some curveballs. The same was true this season, as both characters popped up and stirred up big trouble. Jenna returned under the pretense of coming back to celebrate Toby (Keegan Allen)'s engagement, but that was a straight up lie. When she runs into Toby in town, it's clear that he's jusr as surprised to see her as anyone. Another secret Jenna was keeping is that she'd become fast friends with resident villain, Sara Harvey (Dre Davis), who later turned up dead in a bathtub at The Radley. Tough break, girl.

Another member of Jenna and Sara's newly formed (and half dead) crew? Noel Kahn. Noel's intentions have always been hard to pin down. Is he good? Is he bad? We've never been clear on that. But this season, Hanna is totally onto Noel (or at least she thinks she is), and after discovering a ton of secrets about what he's been up to, she sets out on a solo mission to take him down.

Jason DiLaurentis Hooked Up with Who?!

So, Ali's brother Jason DiLaurentis (played by Drew Van Acker) is back, and along with a new, longer hairstyle, he brought a lot of confusion with him to Rosewood. Perhaps the most important element of Jason's return is his distrust of Mary Drake, the estranged (and possibly deranged) aunt whom Ali has become irrationally close with, despite Mary's previous plot to ruin Ali's life—again. But let's address the elephant in the room: Jason and Aria hooked up! Some time during that five-year time warp we didn't see, there was a J+A fling that looked pretty hot and heavy. It's interesting timing for Jason to reappear in Aria's life, too, since Ezra had to up and leave to investigate the possibility that his dead ex might actually be alive. Gosh, PLL land is so complicated!

Hanna's a Badass Now

Our girl Hanna (played by Benson) has shown a whole new side of herself this season. After being kidnapped and surviving A.D.'s torture chamber, Hanna returned a little hardened, but a lot wiser. Unfortunately, she made the choice to break off her engagement to her super hot fiancé Jordan (David Coussins), but her old flame Caleb (played by Tyler Blackburn) was there to break her fall—even though he was in the throes of a steamy romance with Spencer (so messy!). But Hanna wasn't letting love cloud her judgment at all this season. She's so no-nonsense these days and it's such a good look for her. The only man on Hanna's mind right now is Noel Kahn—and not for romantic reasons. She stalks him, tries to drug him, and ends up clocking him over the head with a baseball bat to carry out her plan to expose him as Uber A. Shocked! What's this girl got up her sleeve?

Mary Drake Is More Complicated Than We Thought

This season, we learned that Mary Drake (played by Andrea Parker) is Jessica DiLaurentis's scorned twin sister, but there's so much more going on with her than we every could have imagined. For starters, she's Charlotte's mother. In a tempestuous chain of events, Jessica ended up taking Charlotte (well ... Charles) and eventually institutionalizing her; something Mary's never forgiven her sister for. But we come to learn that Mary had a second, unidentified child, who was taken from her in a similar manner. And now we're just dying for the identity of that long-lost child to be revealed—we've got a feeling it's going to be a twist for the ages. Side note: It's so odd that Ali is just letting Mary slide for her part in A.D., aka Elliott Rollins's plan to trick her and steal all of her money. We know family dynamics can be complicated, but Ali seems to be letting her guard down with Mary way too easily. Jason isn't as easily fooled, though, and we think he might be on to something here. Guess we'll just have to wait and see!

