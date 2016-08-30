6 Things to Know Before You Watch Tonight's Pretty Little Liars Finale

We're seven seasons into Pretty Little Liars, and the unpredictable twists and turns of this wild show never cease to amaze us all. Keeping up with all the drama is hard work—especially this season. We've witnessed our favorite pack of Liars re-evaluate their most cherished relationships, go through unpleasant reunions with adversaries from the past, and even commit murder. Needless to say, it's been a jam-packed first half of season seven.

And as if all that weren't enough, the show's stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse, along with the show's creator, I. Marlene King, took to Facebook Live Monday to share the bittersweet news that the last 10 episode of season seven will indeed be the final episodes of the series. Gasp!

With that in mind, every detail of the first half of season seven feels that much more significant. So, ahead of tonight's summer finale, scroll down for the six things you need to know before you watch the second to last finale in PLL history. If you're not caught up on the current season, you'll want to navigate away from this page immediately; it's chock-full of spoilers!

The season seven summer finale airs tonight, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.