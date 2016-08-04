What Kind of Wedding Will Newly-Engaged Ezra and Aria Have on Pretty Little Liars?

Remember that tease about a wedding during the "most romantic season ever" of Pretty Little Liars? Well, now we know the couple saying "I do" will be Ezra Fitz and Aria Montgomery—aka Ezria.

Aria told Ezra "completely, absolutely yes" when he got down on one knee during this week's episode—titled "Wanted: Dead or Alive"—and asked her to marry him (again).

But on a show as devastating as PLL, this good news will most likely be overshadowed by something tragic.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ian Harding teased Ezria's upcoming wedding while acknowledging that the rest of Season 7 will be "downright grisly" with a high body count.

"It's so happy and loving—what's going to destroy it?" he joked about the couple's happiness.

The 29-year-old actor "totally expected" his on-screen character to pop the question because it has been something the show's creator, I. Marlene King, has been talking about for ages.

As for what the pair's big day will look like, it seems we won't have a bridezilla on our hands.

"They're pretty in sync with each other, so they could combine dreams," he told the site. "She would probably do a lot of boho-chic stuff, but he would want it in one of the cities of his favorite writers like Paris or London or even further, like Prague or Lisbon. They would want a destination wedding more than anything."

Harding said not to expect the fictional duo to "run the immediate traditional route" after getting hitched because they won't settle down until their 30s when they'd have "just one or two" kids.

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.