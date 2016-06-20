The Pretty Little Liars Cast Reveals the Top 4 Reasons to Tune in This Season

Any fan of Pretty Little Liars will tell you that following this show for the past six seasons has been nothing short of an emotional roller coaster. We've trailed the show's stars—Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse—through their teen years, where young love and rifts between gal pals were uniquely colored by the ever looming threat of danger by an obsessed stalker. Even when it's been hard to relate, every twist and turn in this series has been thrilling to watch. We were finally granted a tiny nugget of relief when, in the sixth season's part one finale, we got a ton of answers as to who had been wreaking so much havoc for all those years.

So, with "A" finally identified as Charlotte DiLaurentis, Ali's transgender sister who'd been institutionalized at an early age, we thought the liars might finally be able to live normal lives. This was obviously too much to ask, because as soon as the show reconvened for the second half of season six, we'd traveled five years ahead in time and the girls were summoned back to Rosewood and immediately put on the spot by Ali (played by Sasha Pieterse), to testify on behalf of their once torturer to grant her dismissal from the asylum she'd been banished to. From there, the season only got crazier and the jaw-dropping moments came one after another.

Needless to say, we’ve all been through a lot with these girls—and we've loved every moment of the wild ride. Per usual, we are totally hooked on PLL and can hardly wait for the new season to get under way. And do you know who else is champing at the bit? The cast, themselves! InStyle caught up with some of the show's stars on a recent visit to the Los Angeles set of Pretty Little Liars, and they spilled some juicy secrets about the drama to come in the new season. So, before season seven kicks off Tuesday night, read on to get the scoop on the most shocking moments the cast can't wait for you to see. Beware: If you're not up-to-date on season six of PLL, there are some spoilers ahead!

Courtesy of Freeform/Eric McCandless

1. The Love Triangles

It's getting steamy (and complicated) in Rosewood. The end of season six saw two of the show's most beloved couples reuniting for some forbidden, romantic moments. Hanna (played by Ashley Benson) and Caleb (played by Tyler Blackburn) shared a kiss while reminiscing about the misunderstanding that ultimately lead to their relationship's demise. Sounds sweet, right? Well, it would be, if not for the fact that Hanna is now engaged to the mega rich and devastatingly handsome Jordan (played by David Coussins), and Caleb is now involved with one of Hanna's closest friends, Spencer (played by Troian Bellisario), making this a love ... square?

Similarly, sparks flew between Aria (played by Lucy Hale) and Ezra (played by Ian Harding), when their careers intertwined, forcing them to work closely to co-write a novel. One thing led to another and, well, let's just say Aria's current boyfriend Liam (played by Roberto Aguire) wouldn't be pleased with what went down. Hale even revealed to InStyle during a Facebook Live interview that this conflict will indeed come to a head in season seven. "Ultimately, she makes a decision that will alter the rest of her life," Hale revealed.

Courtesy of Freeform/Eric McCandless

2. The Return of Many Long Lost PLL Characters

The revolving door of characters on PLL is unlike any other show on television. Just when you think someone is gone for good, they have a habit of reappearing in mysterious ways. And one unexpected character whose return everyone seems excited about in season seven? Jenna Marshall—the (sort of) blind whippersnapper who's always been a wild card in Rosewood.

"I always think it's funny when Jenna comes back ... that click click of her walking stick is always something that's funny in an episode," Shay Mitchell told us of her thoughts on the recurring character. Ashley Benson, who plays Hanna added, "Every time I work with Tammin Sursok (who portrays Jenna), I just remember having her slap her in the face when she was in the bathroom, blind." So, there you have it. Jenna Marshall will for sure be back, clicking her walking stick around Rosewood once again.

Courtesy of Freeform/Eric McCandless

3. The Fate of Hanna (and Ali)

If you'll recall, the end of season six saw both of the show's resident blondes, Ali and Hanna, in especially bad circumstances. Ali checked herself into a mental institution after being haunted by what she thought were visions of people in her life who'd died, while Hanna, on the other hand, became a casualty of a plan to trick "A". "We pick up right where we left off, where Hanna was captured by the new 'A', and it's this whole search to find out what happened to her," Benson explained on set. "Emily's priority is taking care of both the blondes," Mitchell jokingly added. "We're back trying to see if we can save Hanna in time, but we're obviously comforting Ali as well." So, what's going to happen to our favorite golden-locked characters? We don't know, but we'll certainly be tuning in to find out.

There will be a #PLLWedding in season 7. #MostRomanticSeasonEver — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) May 23, 2016

4. A Wedding (?!?!?)

It's hard to believe that we've already lived through one of the liar's weddings—referring, of course, to Ali's spur-of-the-moment season six wedding to the evil Dr. Elliott Rollins (played by Huw Collins). But, according to a tweet by showrunner Marlene King, we're in for another wedding in season seven! So, who's getting hitched this time? The obvious choice would be Hanna, who's returned from New York City with a fat diamond ring from her gorgeous fiancé, Jordan. "She went to New York, then she went to live in Europe and she broke up with a longtime boyfriend", Benson explained of Hanna's current situation. "She got engaged, and I think things were just moving really fast for Hanna." But, something tells us that in true PLL fashion, this wedding is going to come out of left field.

Eager for more? Tune in to the season seven premiere of Pretty Little Liars tomorrow night, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.