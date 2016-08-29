7 Past Bachelor and Bachelorette Contestants We Hope Come to Paradise This Season

So far, the third season of Bachelor in Paradise has been pretty incredible. The drama, the tears, and The Chad have all made for an unforgettable season, and it's not even over yet. For the past four weeks, our Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have begun with very serious meetings about each episode and the drama that ensued. We practically lost it after bad boy Josh Murray swooped in and—not to anyone's surprise—stole Amanda away from Nick. And we couldn't help but feel sorry for Vinny when Izzy broke up with him after Brett joined the cast.

In an office discussion after last week's episodes, we found ourselves wondering who would be coming to Paradise next. After all, most of the show's drama revolves around the arrival of newcomers and the havoc they wreak on already-formed relationships (i.e. the Jared-Ashley-Caila love triangle). So we did some internet sleuthing, including major Instagram stalking, to find out what some of our favorite past contestants are up to these days—and who is still single. Read below to see who we think would be the perfect addition to this season's cast—and who would bring the most drama.