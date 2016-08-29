7 Past Bachelor and Bachelorette Contestants We Hope Come to Paradise This Season

Tessa Trudeau
Aug 29, 2016

So far, the third season of Bachelor in Paradise has been pretty incredible. The drama, the tears, and The Chad have all made for an unforgettable season, and it's not even over yet. For the past four weeks, our Tuesday and Wednesday mornings have begun with very serious meetings about each episode and the drama that ensued. We practically lost it after bad boy Josh Murray swooped in and—not to anyone's surprise—stole Amanda away from Nick. And we couldn't help but feel sorry for Vinny when Izzy broke up with him after Brett joined the cast.

In an office discussion after last week's episodes, we found ourselves wondering who would be coming to Paradise next. After all, most of the show's drama revolves around the arrival of newcomers and the havoc they wreak on already-formed relationships (i.e. the Jared-Ashley-Caila love triangle). So we did some internet sleuthing, including major Instagram stalking, to find out what some of our favorite past contestants are up to these days—and who is still single. Read below to see who we think would be the perfect addition to this season's cast—and who would bring the most drama.

Chase McNary, The Bachelorette Season 12

Chase McNary may have just had his heart broken by Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, but we think the best thing for him would have been to join BiP. The 27-year-old medical sales rep from Colorado seemed to be one of the most down-to-earth contestants in series history and all we really want is for him to be happy. He is in the running to be the next Bachelor (which we are waiting ever so patiently to find out), but if it isn't him, we are crossing our fingers that he's the next to walk into Paradise.

Courtney Robertson, The Bachelor Season 16

Bachelor fans know that for every season of the show, there has to be a villain—someone who isn't there for the right reasons, if you will. That was Courtney Robertson in Ben Flajnik's season, but it didn't stop her from winning his heart and landing a proposal at the end. Long story short, the couple didn't make it and Robertson went on to write a tell-all book, I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain ($17; amazon.com), which landed her on The New York Times Best Sellers List. We would love to see what drama the former model might bring to Paradise.

Ben Zorn, The Bachelorette Season 11

There were two Bens on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, and we fell in love with both. While one of them—Ben Higgins—went on to become The Bachelor, Ben Z., as we came to know him, has remained in our hearts. The fitness coach from Virginia had a connection with Kaitlyn but was sent home in week six, and single ladies everywhere cheered, Pinot Grigio in hand. After a heavy dose of online stalking, we were reminded how much of a hunk this guy is (seriously, check out his website), so we would not mind seeing him in his swim trunks on Paradise.

Clare Crawley, The Bachelor Season 18, Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1 & 2

Clare has been a staple on Bachelor in Paradise since the beginning, so we are feeling pretty lost without her this season. The hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif., was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis's season of The Bachelor and then graced reality TV fans with her presence on Paradise for the past two seasons. In our research, we discovered that Crawley may have officially retired from the franchise, but if one thing holds true about the series, it's that you should always expect the unexpected. After all, her raccoon friend is probably missing her.

Drew Kenney, The Bachelorette Season 9

You probably remember Drew Kenney as the runner up on Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette. Kenney became a fan favorite right away, as he was not only completely adorable, he was also totally there for the right reasons. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is now an actor and model living in L.A., and according to his social media accounts, he appears to still be single, so we're hoping he might be the next guy to show up in Paradise.

Lacy Faddoul, The Bachelor Season 18 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 1

You may remember Lacy Faddoul as one of the winners of Bachelor in Paradise's first season after she got engaged to fellow contestant Marcus Grodd. The couple then got married—or so it seemed—on an episode of Paradise Season 2, but it turns out that they were never legally wed. Lacy and Marcus have since broken up, but through our Instagram sleuthing, it appears that Marcus is now in a relationship. So that leaves Lacy, whom we'd love to see return to Paradise for another chance at love.

Lesley Murphy, The Bachelor Season 17

Lesley Murphy may not have left The Bachelor with Sean Lowe's heart, but she did gain a best friend in his now-wife, Catherine Giudici--she was even a bridesmaid in her wedding. Murphy was one of our favorites on Sean's season; she seemed down-to-earth and like someone we'd want to be friends with in real life. She now has a travel blog called The Road Les Traveled (we see what you did there, Lesley), and we think she should make a stop along the way in Paradise.

