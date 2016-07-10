Outlander Season 2 Episode 13: The Most Shocking Moment from the Finale

Did you catch the season finale of Outlander? The episode was a total emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. And with 90 minutes to round up the season, they jam packed it with so much, starting with the inevitable Battle of Culloden. Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) know the grim outcome and on the day it happens, they still try to change it. Their last-minute solution? Poison Prince Charles Stuart with the leftover yellow jasmine used for Collum Mackenzie’s swift death in Episode 12.

Their plans are foiled by Dougal Mackenzie and when Jamie realizes that the battle will happen, he takes Claire back to the stones. She’s pregnant with their child and he says there is no place for her in 18th century Scotland any longer. She fights it, of course, but knowing Jamie will likely die in battle, she has no choice but to accept her fate. Heartbreaking!

Starz

Cut to 1968. As seen in Episode 1 of this season, she went back through the stones in 1948 and now twenty years later, she’s back in Scotland with her daughter, Brianna. As a non-book reader we were shocked to see her college-aged daughter with Jamie! But that wasn’t the most shocking moment, of course. Like Claire says, she has his bright red hair and punchy mannerisms. Through some digging, Bri eventually finds out that Frank Randall is not her real father and demands that her mother explain.

When Claire tells her the truth, Brianna doesn’t believe her. It’s not until Claire finds a picture of her old friend Geillis, alive and well in 1968, that she’s able to show Brianna that she’s not lying. They find Geillis just as she’s going through the stones, making Bri a believer once and for all: her father is Jamie Fraser of 18th century Clan Fraser.

Starz

But then, just before the credits roll, the most shocking moment happens: Roger Wakefield (pictured above) reveals to Claire that his father (the reverend) found out that Jamie actually didn’t die during the Battle of Culloden. Claire’s reaction? “If that’s true, then I have to go back,” she says. We can’t believe it!

That’s a wrap on Outlander Season 2. We’re already counting down the days until next season!