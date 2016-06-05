The 4 Best Quotes from Outlander Season 2 Episode 9

Winter is coming in Outlander! Okay so we borrowed from the Game of Thrones tagline but you get the point: it's only a matter of time before the Jacobites rebel against the English throne. On last night's episode, the Frasers officially join the MacKenzies, but their troops (a ragtag group of Highlanders) are unequipped to fight. Murtagh and Jamie (Sam Heughan) train them as quickly and as best they can, but we’re worried about the outcome! Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has post-traumatic flashbacks from her time serving as an Army nurse in World War II—the training camp vibes certainly aren’t helping.

One major thing we noticed? The epic quotes our favorite characters uttered during Episode 9, from Dougal Mackenzie (he’s finally back!) to Claire and Jamie Fraser. Check out our favorite Outlander one-liners from last night below.

Ed Miller/Starz

It’s our time. For Glory. For Scotland. —Dougal MacKenzie

Did you see Dougal MacKenzie's camoflague get-up? He's hellbent on battling the English army as soon as possible, while Jamie, on the other hand, wants to thoroughly train his clansman before they end up on the battlefield. The two men have very different ideas on how to wage war.

Ed Miller/Starz

I can see she hasn’t been herself. Claire doesn’t usually beat around the bush. She speaks her mind whether you want to hear it or not. —Murtagh Fitzgibbons

Murtagh often has great one-liners, but this one could not be more true. Claire rarely hides her feelings and this time is no different.

Ed Miller / Starz

I want you to know, whatever happens, we’re going to get through this. I’ll make sure you’re safe. —Jamie Fraser

As the battle looms closer, Claire grows more nervous about the outcome. Jamie reassures her that all will be fine, but we can't help but wonder: will history really change in favor of the Jacobites?

Stefan Hill/Starz

I won’t lie in that ditch again, I can’t be helpless and alone ever again. —Claire Fraser

After experiencing that trauma in her World War II days, Claire vows to never cower like that again (even though it saved her life!). She refuses to go back to Lallybroch too, vowing to stay by Jamie's side no matter what happens.

Tune in to Starz every Saturday at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of Outlander!