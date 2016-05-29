Outlander Season 2 Episode 8: 5 Reasons We're Happy They Returned to Scotland

Graeme Hunter
Janelle Grodsky
May 29, 2016

Don't get us wrong, we loved when Outlander took a detour to France. The incredible, over-the-top wardrobe of the French court, the beautiful setting of Versailles and Paris, the dinner parties and the magic all made for an exciting change of scenery. But Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) seemed even more on edge in France than they ever did in Scotland. Right? Changing history will take a toll on you.

When last night's episode brought the duo back to Scotland, we loved seeing them in Lallybroch again. Here are five reasons why we're happy to see Outlander back on home turf.

1 of 5 Graeme Hunter

The Frasers are Lovey Dovey Again

Jamie and Claire weren't always on the same page in France. In fact, they had to endure hardship after hardship, both separately and together. Back in Scotland, they seem more at ease (and more in love!). It must be that crisp Scottish air?

2 of 5 Graeme Hunter

The Gorgeous Natural Surroundings are Back

We've missed the natural surroundings of Scotland. The lush greenery, rain-drenched stones, muddy dirt and even their plaid wardrobe is back to the soothing shades of greens and browns. Sure, we loved the grand Parisian outfits they sported earlier in the season, but these looks take them back to their roots. Jamie looks much more comfortable in a kilt than a stuffy suit at court.

3 of 5 Graeme Hunter

They Return to Lallybroch

The Frasers return to their family home of Lallybroch, reuniting with Jamie's sister Jenny and her growing family. She even had another baby!

4 of 5 Graeme Hunter

Jamie and Claire Bring Fergus to Scotland

Fergus has become an integral part of the Fraser family after serving them loyally in France. It only made sense for him to join them in Scotland too—and we're so happy he did!

5 of 5 Graeme Hunter

Jamie Decides to Fight With the Jacobites

After trying and failing to stop the Jacobite rebellion from formulating in France, Jamie and Claire decide to join the fight instead. Their reasoning? Maybe they can still change history by winning the battle.

