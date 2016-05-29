Outlander Season 2 Episode 8: 5 Reasons We're Happy They Returned to Scotland

Don't get us wrong, we loved when Outlander took a detour to France. The incredible, over-the-top wardrobe of the French court, the beautiful setting of Versailles and Paris, the dinner parties and the magic all made for an exciting change of scenery. But Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) seemed even more on edge in France than they ever did in Scotland. Right? Changing history will take a toll on you.

When last night's episode brought the duo back to Scotland, we loved seeing them in Lallybroch again. Here are five reasons why we're happy to see Outlander back on home turf.

