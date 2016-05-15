Outlander Season 2 Episode 6: 5 Lingering Questions

Ed Miller / Starz
Janelle Grodsky
May 15, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Did you catch last night's new Outlander? The drama-filled episode had many high and low pointsthe lowest being Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) trying to stop the duel between her husband Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Captain Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). A high point? Randall losing the duel!

After watching the hour-long drama, several things were left unanswered. For one, how will the King of France's new decree on dark arts affect Claire? Also, what will happen to Jamie after the duel? Luckily, there are seven episodes left in the season, which means there will be plenty of time to tie loose ends. Phew!

RELATED: Outlander Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: Claire's Epic Versailles Outfit

Want to know what else left us puzzled? Scroll down to see all of the questions that arose after watching Episode 6. Then, tune in to Outlander on Starz every Saturday at 9 P.M.

1 of 5 Ed Miller / Starz

Will Claire Be Tried as a Witch?

A doctor at the charity hospital warns Claire that the King has plans to execute anyone dabbling in dark arts. Her main concern is Master Raymond, who definitely deals in the mystical, but what about Claire? She is nicknamed "La Dame Blanche" after all.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Ed Miller / Starz

Why Did the Frasers Take So Long to Tell Murtagh Their Secret?

During this season, Murtagh has been fiercely loyal to the Frasers. Why has it taken them so long to tell him the truth behind their cause then?

3 of 5 Graeme Hunter

What Happened to Fergus?

Anything having to do with Black Jack Randall means bad news, so when Fergus sneaks in his room to steal a few things, we feared the worst. We know the duel was initiated because of Fergus, so what has happened to Jamie's new apprentice?

Advertisement
4 of 5 Simon Mein

Is Black Jack Randall Finally Dead?

Even though Jamie made a promise to Claire that he wouldn't duel Randall, the two men find themselves battling at the end of Episode 6. When the police arrive to arrest them, Jamie stabs Randall in the groin, but is the wound deep enough to be fatal? 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Simon Mein

Are Claire and the Baby Okay?

Even though Claire is in excrutiating pain, she rushes to the duel nonetheless. There, she starts bleeding and passes out just before the credits roll, but what does that mean for the baby?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!