Outlander Season 2 Episode 6: 5 Lingering Questions

Did you catch last night's new Outlander? The drama-filled episode had many high and low points—the lowest being Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) trying to stop the duel between her husband Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Captain Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). A high point? Randall losing the duel!

After watching the hour-long drama, several things were left unanswered. For one, how will the King of France's new decree on dark arts affect Claire? Also, what will happen to Jamie after the duel? Luckily, there are seven episodes left in the season, which means there will be plenty of time to tie loose ends. Phew!

Want to know what else left us puzzled? Scroll down to see all of the questions that arose after watching Episode 6. Then, tune in to Outlander on Starz every Saturday at 9 P.M.