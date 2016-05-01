Outlander Season 2 Episode 4: 7 Moments that Made Our Jaws Drop

Now that we're four episodes into this season of Outlander, we're finally seeing Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) play dirty. Their mission to stop the Jacobite rebellion is tested by Prince Charles and his erratic behavior. In this episode, they finally get under his skin at a dinner party they host for another nemesis, the Duke of Sandringham.

The Frasers put all of their cards on the table, trying everything they can to show the Duke that Prince Charles is mentally unstable and makes poor decisions. But so many other events during this episode seem to distract them from their purpose. Jamie, what are those teeth marks on your thigh? Talk about shocking! That wasn't the only scene that shocked us though. Check out seven other moments that made us audibly gasp from last night's episode.

