Outlander Season 2 Episode 4: 7 Moments that Made Our Jaws Drop

Now that we're four episodes into this season of Outlander, we're finally seeing Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) play dirty. Their mission to stop the Jacobite rebellion is tested by Prince Charles and his erratic behavior. In this episode, they finally get under his skin at a dinner party they host for another nemesis, the Duke of Sandringham.

The Frasers put all of their cards on the table, trying everything they can to show the Duke that Prince Charles is mentally unstable and makes poor decisions. But so many other events during this episode seem to distract them from their purpose. Jamie, what are those teeth marks on your thigh? Talk about shocking! That wasn't the only scene that shocked us though. Check out seven other moments that made us audibly gasp from last night's episode.

Was Claire Poisoned?

We see you standing in the corner, Le Comte St. Germain, and you're looking extra guilty. While Jamie plays chess with Duvernay, Claire chokes on her just-poured wine. She's having trouble breathing so Jamie hastily rushes her out while Le Comte looks on in satisfaction.

Jamie's Reaction to the Black Jack Randall News is Surprising

Claire and Murtagh were scared to tell Jamie about Black Jack Randall being alive. When Claire finally breaks the news, Jamie reacts quite differently: he's elated. His reasoning? That means he can kill Randall himself now.

Claire Will See Frank Again

On a visit to Master Raymond, Claire learns that she will see her 20th century husband, Frank Randall, again. "You have no need to worry, you will see him again," Master Raymond says after reading the future-telling sheep knuckles. "That's what the bones say." The look on her face? Confusion.

Louise is Pregnant With Prince Charles's Baby

When Louise tells Claire that she's pregnant with her lover's baby, we never expected it to be Prince Charles. But Jamie makes a valid point: they're both dreamers with similar personalities. Claire and Jamie use this news to their advantage, making sure to congratulate Louise at the dinner, in front of the Prince.

Mary Hawkins is Attacked

We covered our eyes for this scene. A group of masked men attack Claire, Murtagh, and Mary in a dark alleyway on their way home to the dinner party. While Murtagh is knocked to the ground and Claire is pushed to the side, it's Mary Hawkins who takes the brunt of the attack.

St. Germain and Claire Battle it Out

For this entire episode, St. Germain seems to be orchestrating all of these attacks on Claire, from the poisoned wine to the attack in the alley. While it's all speculation for now, Claire certainly believes it to be Le Comte. Instead of fearing for her life, she steps up to him and even insinuates that he should be the one fearing for poisoned wine in her house.

A Fight Ends the Dinner Party

Just when Jamie starts unhinging Prince Charles at the dinner table, commotion in another room shuts it down. Mary has run downstairs thinking that Alex Randall is attacking her. A fight breaks out to defend her honor and the guests, including Prince Charles and the Duke, eventually dissipate.

