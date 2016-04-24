Outlander Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: 4 Major Revelations

Janelle Grodsky
Apr 24, 2016

The third episode of Outlander finds our favorite 18th century lovers (Claire and Jamie Fraser, played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) in a bit of a tiff. On their quest to stop the rebellion, tension builds between the two. Jamie is tired and frustrated after dealing with the key French players on his own (like Prince Charles and Monsieur Duvernay), while Claire takes on a new job to keep herself busy.

Luckily, they sort out their issues thanks to a huge revelation at the end of the episode: The Duke of Sandringham is one of the mystery Englishmen funding Prince Charles' rebellion. After decoding the music notes that were included in a letter meant for Prince Charles, Claire and Jamie notice that it's signed at the bottom with a letter "S." They realize that it must be the Duke, who's had dealings with Dougal MacKenzie, a known Jacobite, for years. "You know what this means?" Jamie says to Claire and Murtagh. "We've figured it out. This calls for a celebration!" 

That wasn't the only major revelation from last night's episode though. Scroll down to read about four others that transpired in this pivotal Episode 3.

Claire is Bored

While Jamie does the heavy lifting with the French aristocrats, Claire is forced to stay at home. She's bored with the teas and social gatherings and misses getting her hands dirty. On a visit to Master Raymond, he suggests that she volunteer at the local charity hospital. She pays a visit and immediately fits right in with the nuns running the hospital, mending wounds and tending to the sick.

Jamie is really good at chess

During a visit with Monsieur Duvernay, we couldn't help but notice Jamie's chess skills. Sure, they're discussing very important funding issues, but did you see how many times he beats Duvernay at the game? Not only is he a rough and tough Highlander who kicks butt, but he's also an expert chess player. Swoon.

Le Comte St. Germain is super handsome

We finally catch a good long glimpse of Le Comte when he briefly runs-in with Claire in front of Master Raymond's store. Remember him from the first episode? The port manager burned down his merchant ship when Claire announced its men had smallpox. Now they're enemies but isn't he smoking hot? More of Le Comte please!

Prince Charles Has Already Funded the War

After all of Jamie's hard work trying to stop the rebellion, Prince Charles reveals to him and Duvernay that he already has the majority of the war funded thanks to a group of English conspirators. While Jamie is devastated by the news, we later find out that the Prince is exaggerating about how much money he has actually been given and still needs the King to fund a good portion of it.

