Outlander Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: 4 Major Revelations

The third episode of Outlander finds our favorite 18th century lovers (Claire and Jamie Fraser, played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) in a bit of a tiff. On their quest to stop the rebellion, tension builds between the two. Jamie is tired and frustrated after dealing with the key French players on his own (like Prince Charles and Monsieur Duvernay), while Claire takes on a new job to keep herself busy.

Luckily, they sort out their issues thanks to a huge revelation at the end of the episode: The Duke of Sandringham is one of the mystery Englishmen funding Prince Charles' rebellion. After decoding the music notes that were included in a letter meant for Prince Charles, Claire and Jamie notice that it's signed at the bottom with a letter "S." They realize that it must be the Duke, who's had dealings with Dougal MacKenzie, a known Jacobite, for years. "You know what this means?" Jamie says to Claire and Murtagh. "We've figured it out. This calls for a celebration!"

That wasn't the only major revelation from last night's episode though. Scroll down to read about four others that transpired in this pivotal Episode 3.

RELATED: Outlander Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: 5 of the Best Costumes

Then, tune in to Starz every Saturday at 9 P.M. for new episodes of Outlander.