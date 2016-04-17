Outlander Season 2 Episode 2: The 5 Best Costumes You Won't Want to Miss

The arrival of Outlander Season 2 promised epic, over-the-top costumes thanks to its new setting in 18th century Paris. In last night's new episode of the time-traveling drama, we finally see the extravagant fashions of the French court in all their glory. Since Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) spend the entire first season of the series wading through the Scottish Highlands in muted tones, this departure has been a fun one to watch.

We caught up with Outlander's costume designer, Terry Dresbach, who gave us the scoop on all things Parisian high society. "We had a mandate to make Season 2 as fantastic and over-the-top as possible," she tells InStyle. "It's a fashion show and it's not very often that a fashion show is part of the story. I usually resist having costumes overwhelm the story, but to have it be part of it is a lot of fun. It lets you just play and have a good time, while still holding on to the job, which is to support the characters. It's a visual feast."

As for last night's looks, the Frasers receive a covetable invitation to Versailles thanks to Claire's new friend, Louise de Rohan (Claire Sermonne). They use that time to seek out the court's treasurer, who ultimately funds the rebellion, in hopes they can persuade him in another direction. He has other ideas on his mind though (like attempting to seduce Claire). Of course, a visit to Versailles means they must dress to impress!

Dresbach breaks down the best looks from Episode 2 below, from the outfit that was most requested by fans to the one that epitomizes Parisian court fashion at the time. After scrolling through, tune in to Starz every Saturday at 9 P.M. ET for new episodes of Outlander!