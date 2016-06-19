Outlander Season 2 Episode 11: 5 Times Jamie and Claire Were the Cutest Ever

Amidst all the war and chaos that surround them, Outlander's 18th century lovebirds, Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe), still put each other first. Even during last night's episode when Claire is taken by the British army (which she willingly orchestrates to save Jamie and the clan), Jamie does everything in his power to track her down.

There are new battles, more traveling through Scotland, life-threatening chases on horseback, and another confrontation with the Duke of Sandringham, but they still find time to be cute together. Couple goals.

Scroll down for five of Jamie and Claire's sweetest moments from the war-torn Episode 11.

Jamie whispers sweet nothings: When Claire is asleep, Jamie whispers to her in Gaelic that he'll always protect her no matter what happens.

They travel side by side: Even when their Lallybroch clan is chased on horseback by the British army, Jamie and Claire always ride as close to one another as possible.

Claire sacrifices herself: When the Red Coats surround the clan in an abandoned house, Claire pretends to be a Jacobite prisoner in hopes that they'll take her and leave the rest of them alone. She's constantly sacrificing her wellbeing to save Jamie.

Jamie won't give her up: He refuses to hand her over to the British Army, even though she insists. "We will find each other," Claire tells Jamie. "Trust in that."

He tracks her down by any means possible: Of course, Jamie does everything in his power to find his wife once she's in British custody. He even enlists Murtagh to travel with him.