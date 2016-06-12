Outlander Season 2 Episode 10: 5 Shocking Moments from the Battle

Last night's new episode of Outlander welcomed the first battle of the Jacobite rebellion. Although we're not psyched to see a bloody fight between the Jacobites and the English cavalry, we do love seeing Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) back in his element and leading his clansmen. Even Prince Charlescrazy as he may betrusts Jamie's levelheadedness about waging war.

With Jamie's leadership and Claire Fraser's (Caitriona Balfe) knowledge of history, the duo make an unstoppable pair. But knowing the outcome of the war weighs heavily on Claire. Regardless, they hope to use that knowledge to fight even harder and strategize accordingly. Changing history? No big deal!

One aspect of last night's episode majorly shocked us though: Claire's knowledge of this specific battle near the town of Preston. Up until now, she's made it clear that she has a vague grasp of historical details from this time, but luckily for the Jacobites, she knows all about this particular battle. Scroll down to read more about it, plus check out four other shocking moments from Episode 10.

Claire Knows the Outcome of This Battle

Although Claire doesn't claim to know every detail about the Jacobite rebellion, it's revealed in last night's episode that she does know the outcome of this specific battle: the Jacobites win at Preston. But even so, she doesn't know what the casualties will be, so she prepares her makeshift hospital for the worst (and fears for Jamie's life).

Prince Charles is Unpredictable During the Battle 

True to his nature, Prince Charles travels to the Scottish Highlands with bizarre orders for his cavalry. Luckily, he seems to trust Jamie implicitly and often changes his mind after Jamie whispers in his ear about a particular subject (like Dougal Mackenzie, for example). Even when they're finally on the battlefield and the Prince insists that he lead his men into battle, Jamie must talk him off the ledge and assure him that the war is useless with him dead.

Dougal Mackenzie Tests the Marsh

The Jacobite commanders can't agree on strategy for the impending battle. One wants to stay put and let the English come to them while the other says they must strike first by crossing the muddy marshlands that divide the two opponents. The conditions in the marsh could potentially be impossible to cross though, so Jamie elects Dougal Mackenzie to test drive it. Dougal rides his horse as far as he can without getting shot by the British army on the other side of it, but inevitably gets stuck in the mud. Although he makes it back in one piece (with a fresh bullet hole in his cap), he reports back that the conditions aren't feasible for an entire cavalry to cross.

The Jacobites Sneak Attack the British Army

When a fellow Scotsman reveals that there is an alternate, unmarked route to the English camp, they use that intel to sneak attack the British forces in the middle of the night. They catch the British army totally unawares and defeat them swiftly. The battle is not without serious casualties though.

Fergus Fights in the Battle

Well rip our hearts out, Outlander! Fergus thinks he's brave enough to fight alongside his master and new clansmen, so he joins the battle without Claire knowing. He makes it back safely, but not without some severe emotional damage. He stabbed an English soldier to death and when he admits it to Claire, he breaks down and cries.

