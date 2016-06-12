Outlander Season 2 Episode 10: 5 Shocking Moments from the Battle

Last night's new episode of Outlander welcomed the first battle of the Jacobite rebellion. Although we're not psyched to see a bloody fight between the Jacobites and the English cavalry, we do love seeing Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) back in his element and leading his clansmen. Even Prince Charles—crazy as he may be—trusts Jamie's levelheadedness about waging war.

With Jamie's leadership and Claire Fraser's (Caitriona Balfe) knowledge of history, the duo make an unstoppable pair. But knowing the outcome of the war weighs heavily on Claire. Regardless, they hope to use that knowledge to fight even harder and strategize accordingly. Changing history? No big deal!

One aspect of last night's episode majorly shocked us though: Claire's knowledge of this specific battle near the town of Preston. Up until now, she's made it clear that she has a vague grasp of historical details from this time, but luckily for the Jacobites, she knows all about this particular battle. Scroll down to read more about it, plus check out four other shocking moments from Episode 10.

