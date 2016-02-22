Our 10 Favorite Hair, Beauty, and Style Moments from Friends in InStyle Throughout the Years

David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank
Tessa Trudeau
Feb 22, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Unless you’ve been disconnected from social media or living under a rock, you know that the cast of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, Friends, reunited Sunday night. While it’s not technically an official Friends cast reunion (they came together for a TV special paying tribute to legendary television director James Burrows), we were excited nonetheless. There hasn’t been this much buzz on the interwebs since #thedress phenomenon or when Kim K. actually "broke the Internet." While only five of the six "friends" was present (Matthew Perry is starring in a play in London), we couldn't wait to see the castmates reunite once again.

With the series debuting the same year as InStyle, we decided to take a look back at some of our favorite Friends moments featured in the magazine over the past 22 years. From Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe gracing our covers, to Ross, Chandler, and Joey each featured as "Man of Style," this blast from the past is the next best thing to an actual reunion at Central Perk. 

RELATED: What We Learned from the Friends Reunion Last Night

1 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Very First of Many InStyle Covers

InStyle's January 1996 cover marked the first of six for the star. Aniston was then and is still now one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. With February 2015 as her most recent cover, it surely won’t be her last.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Courteney Cox "Leaves Wholesome Behind" on InStyle’s April 1997 Cover

Cox gave InStyle the scoop on her “All-American” persona, her preferred beauty looks, and her favorite hobby. Claiming that she’s “simplified everything,” the actress was embracing having turned 30, gushing that she felt empowered by the milestone.

3 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

David Schwimmer Dished on His Fashion Advice and More as the March 1998 "Man of Style"

Revealing Jimmy Stewart and Gene Kelly as his style icons, Schwimmer delved into his style choices growing up and how they've changed since finding fame. He even revealed that in college, he sported a ponytail and an earring. We couldn't quite see Ross in that getup!

Advertisement
4 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Matt LeBlanc Discussed His Style Evolution as the November 1998 "Man of Style"

As someone who thought he’d grow up to work construction, LeBlanc’s style has changed dramatically since moving into the spotlight. He revealed that he still goes for “pants that look just like Dickies,” but now they’re Armani.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Lisa Kudrow Rang in the Millennium on InStyle’s December 1999 Cover

Kudrow chatted candidly about some of her childhood dreams and how she pictured her life to turn out, which included a glitzy New Year’s Eve party to celebrate the new millennium. While she never imagined she’d become an actress, she was happy to ring in the year 2000 at home with her husband and toddler.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Matthew Perry Talked Style, Romance, and His Likeness to Chandler as the September 2002 "Man of Style"

Perry revealed a deeper side of himself in this interview, discussing everything from his fears to how his views on romance have changed. Having just gone through some hard times, including stints in rehab, we were thrilled to see the star in such a great place.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

A Look at the Show’s Fashion with the Friends Costume Designer Herself

InStyle’s May 1999 issue featured a conversation with series designer Debra McGuire. She dished on tidbits including Rachel’s favorite hues, Monica’s preferred style, and Phoebe’s bohemian flair.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Aniston Stripped Down for InStyle’s First (Semi) Nude Cover

Wearing nothing but a sheet and natural makeup, the star stunned on the September 1999 cover. Aniston was the perfect choice to commemorate this milestone for the magazine.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

A Decade of Friends Looks

InStyle's May 2004 issue celebrated the ending of the iconic TV show and marked 10 years since Friends came into our lives. What better way to commemorate the series than with a look back at each character’s transformation from the beginning?

Advertisement
10 of 10 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

From “The Rachel” to Now: Jennifer Aniston’s Beauty Transformation

Aniston has always had some of the most sought-after hairstyles in history, so it was high time that we looked back on how her tresses have changed over the years. One thing is certain: No matter how her hair has transformed, it will always be one of the most coveted.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!