The Orange Is the New Black Season 4 Scene That Made Taryn Manning Cry

So many questions were left unanswered at the end of Orange Is the New Black last season. Will we see Stella (Ruby Rose) again after Piper’s (Taylor Schilling) brutal goodbye? How will Alex’s (Laura Prepon) surprise encounter play out? And what about all those new inmates? We caught up with a few of our cast favorites at Thursday night’s "PaleyLive LA: An Evening with Orange Is the New Black" panel, held at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. While there weren’t any spoilers to be heard, we did find out a touching tidbit from Taryn Manning, who plays Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in the series.

The actress, who quickly became a fan favorite from the start, let us in on a special moment she shared with castmate Lea DeLaria, who portrays Big Boo. “There was this one time me and Lea were doing a scene together, and it was on her, close up,” explained Manning. “I looked into her eyes and she was so sincere in what she was saying that I burst into tears on the other side of the camera. It was so moving. I’ve never really connected with another actor that deeply. And that for me, I mean, that’s transcending–I was gone. I was so touched.”

We can’t wait to see what’s to come for Pennsatucky, Big Boo, and the rest of the cast. Season four of Orange Is The New Black will be available on Netflix June 17.