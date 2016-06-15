9 Times the Orange Is the New Black ​Cast Was the Cutest Ever

Welcome to Orange Is the New Black Week! Each day this week, we're bringing you exclusive content about the ladies of Litchfield ahead of the Netflix show's season premiere on June 17. Click here for everything you need to know.

Claire Stern
Jun 15, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Their onscreen chemistry is undeniable, but off-camera—far from the reaches of Litchfield Penitentiary—the Orange Is the New Black cast members are arguably even tighter. Scroll through their Instagram feeds, and you'll constantly see pics of them girl-power bonding—hiking up mountains, attending awards shows, and even visiting the Eiffel Tower. Below, see nine times your favorite inmates showed their love for each other.

1 of 9 msjackiecruz/Instagram

WHEN THEY CELEBRATED LAVERNE COX'S BIRTHDAY

Taystee, Poussey, and Flaca all flash smiles for the camera at a fête for the birthday girl, who dons a leather baseball cap emblazoned with her name.

2 of 9 acmoore9/Instagram

THAT TIME THEY WENT HIKING, JUST BECAUSE

"It was a tough workout, but man did I feel like a [conqueror]," Adrienne C. Moore wrote in the caption for this 'gram of her and co-stars Taylor Schilling, Yael Stone, and Uzo Aduba trekking a mountain in Kauai, Hawaii.

3 of 9 yaelstone/Instagram

WHEN THEY POSED LIKE THE GIRL BOSSES THEY ARE

Stone and Dascha Polanco slay this snap, taken during a press tour in Berlin.

4 of 9 tayjschilling/Instagram

WHEN THEY WERE TOURISTS IN PARIS

Aduba, Cox, Schilling, and Laura Prepon posed side-by-side at the Eiffel Tower—looking très chic, we might add. 

5 of 9 nlyonne/Instagram

THAT TIME THEY SIPPED COCONUTS ON A BEACH

"Wiley&Uzo&Rio forever," Natasha Lyonne wrote underneath this photo of her and Samira Wiley soaking up the sun in Rio de Janeiro, where the pair was traveling with Aduba.

6 of 9 tarynmanning/Instagram

WHEN THEY SNUCK A QUICK SMOOCH

"Everyone loves to kiss Taryn," joked Taryn Manning, pictured here with Jackie Cruz.

7 of 9 tayjschilling/Instagram

WHEN THEY TOOK A FRESH-FACED SELFIE

While on a Eurotrip to Madrid, Milan, Florence, and Venice, Schilling took a fresh-faced photo with her co-star Kate Mulgrew, aka Galina "Red" Reznikov. 

8 of 9 selenisleyvaofficial/Instagram

WHEN THEY GOT ALL GUSSIED UP WITH THEIR ON-SCREEN CLIQUE

Selenis Leyva uploaded this gorgeous shot of herself flanked by OITNB castmates—and fellow Latinas—Elizabeth Rodriguez, Polanco, and Cruz. 

9 of 9 selenisleyvaofficial/Instagram

WHEN THEY PARTIED TOGETHER IN ARGENTINA

Another round? The decidedly more casual foursome hunker down at a local bar to throw a few back.

