7 TV Shows to Watch This October

It's officially fall and you finally have an excuse to stay inside and watch all of the TV (not that you ever really needed one). This month's offerings will keep you busy for a while. From a new Paul Rudd project to HBO's latest and a modern update to Nancy Drew, there's too much good television brewing to even think about going outside. Keep reading for a preview of what to expect this October.

Modern Love (Oct. 18, Amazon Prime)

An anthology series based on the New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love celebrates and explores love in all its forms, with an all-star ensemble that includes Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, and more.

Nancy Drew (Oct. 9, The CW)

The creative team behind The O.C. and Gossip Girl is back with the newest iteration of teen detective Nancy Drew. With a mix of romance and mystery, and a slate of fresh 20-something faces, it's possible that the show could soon reach the cult status of fellow CW series Riverdale.

Mrs. Fletcher (Oct. 27, HBO)

Kathryn Hahn plays a recent divorcee who, upon sending her son to college, embarks on a new beginning of her own in this miniseries based on Tom Perotta's novel of the same name.

Living with Yourself (Oct. 18, Netflix)

In this new Netflix dramedy, Miles (Paul Rudd) undergoes a treatment that will make him a better person. It works. The only downside? Now there are two versions of Miles, but only one life for him to lead. As lovely as a world with two Paul Rudds sounds in theory, Living with Yourself presents a terrifying alternate reality.

Looking for Alaska (Oct. 18, Hulu)

Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth star in a miniseries based on John Green's beloved YA novel.

Limetown (Oct. 16, Facebook Watch)

After an acclaimed turn in The Sinner, Jessica Biel is back on TV in a series based on a fictional podcast about the disappearance of 300 people at a research facility.

Catherine the Great (Oct. 21, HBO)

Helen Mirren takes on yet another monarch, the titular Russian Empress, in HBO's four-part miniseries.

