Everything to Stream on Netflix This October 

By Simone Thomas
Sep 27, 2019 @ 10:30 am
Courtesy of Netflix

It's time to bring out your supply of beloved Halloween candy and turn on the TV to indulge in the latest Netflix releases for the month. Comedies are coming in hot, with a couple of titles featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Eddie Murphy, Michael Douglas, and more. Michael B. Jordan executive produces and stars in Raising Dion, and Cardi B makes her debut as a musical judge on the hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow. Toward the end of the month, you can watch Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) host Prank Encounters, the new prank show that mixes comedy and horror. You'll also find the long-awaited return of BBC series Peaky Blinders, the latest season of POP TV's Schitt's Creek, and a '90s movie that may have scarred you for life in your teens, Trainspotting (why not revisit during the Halloween season?).

RELATED: 7 Emmy-Losing Shows You Still Need to Watch (And Where to Stream Them)

Per usual, we’ll have to bid farewell to titles leaving Netflix this month, including All the President’s Men, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and more. So you better get to it and watch as much as you can while they’re available. Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

 

Raising Dion 

Courtesy of Netflix

Michael B. Jordan executive produces this sci-fi drama about a mom (Alisha Wainwright) raising her son (Ja’Siah Young) alone after her husband (Michael B. Jordan) dies. The added pressures of single parenting only grow when she notices her son, Dion, displaying superhero behaviors. After making this revelation, she works to protect him from enemies and keep his gifts a secret. Available October 4.
 

Rhythm + Flow 

Courtesy of Netflix

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. serve as judges on the new hip-hop competition series that's looking for the next breakout hip-hop star. New episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday, chronicling the process behind finding new talent. Available October 9.
 

The Laundromat

Courtesy of Netflix

This star-studded comedy shines a light on the pervasive corruption that’s often weaved within the inner workings of the world’s wealthiest people. In this film, Meryl Streep plays a widow investigating a fake insurance policy that points to two Panama City lawyers (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) who are behind the whole sham. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, David Schwimmer, and more. Available October 18.
 

Dolemite Is My Name

Courtesy of Netflix

Eddie Murphy stars as comedian Rudy Ray Moore, a real-life comedian and rapper whose stage character, Dolemite, propelled him to stardom. Despite the lack of support from critics, Moore surpassed people’s expectations and made a name for himself during the Blaxploitation era. Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Snoop Dogg, Barry Shabaka Henley, and Tasha Smith also star in the film. Available October 25.

 

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

The award-winning Netflix comedy series is back and this time Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) navigate new and old relationships. Sandy meets his daughter’s boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser) who happens to be around the same age as he is. Meanwhile, Norman rekindles a relationship with someone from his past and decides to give it a chance after 50 years. Available October 25.

 

Prank Encounters

Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Thing’s Gaten Matarazzo hosts this new prank show that involves two strangers going on a one-day assignment that leads to some eerie supernatural events. Prepare for many surprises, both funny and terrifying at the same time. Available October 25.

 

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2019

October 1
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II 
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie's Angels 
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle 
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds 
Good Burger 
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay 
Honey 2 
House of the Witch 
Lagos Real Fake Life 
Men in Black II 
Moms at War
No Reservations 
Ocean's Thirteen 
Ocean's Twelve 
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie 
Scream 2 
Senna 
Signal: Season 1
Sin City 
Sinister Circle
Supergirl 
Superman Returns 
Surf's Up 
The Bucket List  
The Flinstones 
The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas 
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie 
The Time Traveler's Wife 
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting 
Troy 
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors 
Walking Out 

October 2
Living Undocumented 
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2  

October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass 
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion 
Super Monsters: Season 3 
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween 

October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth 

October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors 
The Water Diviner 

October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted 
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween 

October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow  

October 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5  
Ultramarine Magmell        

October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie 
The Forest of Love 
Fractured  
Haunted: Season 2 
Insatiable: Season 2 
La influencia 
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch  
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2             

October 12
Banlieusards 

October 15
Dark Crimes 

October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land 
Sinister 2

October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED  

October 18
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2 
Eli 
Interior Design Masters 
The House of Flowers: Season 2  
The Laundromat 
Living with Yourself 
MeatEater: Season 8 
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali  
Seventeen   
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 
Tell Me Who I Am   
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection   
Upstarts 

October 19
Men in Black  

October 21
Echo in the Canyon  
Free Fire 

October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright 

October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner  
Dancing with the Birds   
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy      

October 24
Daybreak  
Revenge of Pontianak  

October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness 
Assimilate  
Brigada Costa del Sol  
Brotherhood  
Dolemite Is My Name 
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon   
Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)            
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters 
Rattlesnake 
It Takes a Lunatic             

October 28
A 3 Minute Hug 
Little Miss Sumo  
Sine On with Reese: Season 1                    

October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy               

October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine 

October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part II 
Nowhere Man 
Raging Bull  

Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2019

October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper 
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges 
Julie & Julia 
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed  
Pineapple Express
Platoon 
Quiz Show 
She's Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?    

October 5
Despicable Me 3 

October 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4

October 9
Little Witch Academia 
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade  
Sword Art Online II: Season 1 

October 15
El Internado: Season 1-7

October 20
Bridget Jones's Baby 

October 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

October 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game

Advertisement