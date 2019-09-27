Everything to Stream on Netflix This October 

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

It's time to bring out your supply of beloved Halloween candy and turn on the TV to indulge in the latest Netflix releases for the month. Comedies are coming in hot, with a couple of titles featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Eddie Murphy, Michael Douglas, and more. Michael B. Jordan executive produces and stars in Raising Dion, and Cardi B makes her debut as a musical judge on the hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow. Toward the end of the month, you can watch Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) host Prank Encounters, the new prank show that mixes comedy and horror. You'll also find the long-awaited return of BBC series Peaky Blinders, the latest season of POP TV's Schitt's Creek, and a '90s movie that may have scarred you for life in your teens, Trainspotting (why not revisit during the Halloween season?).

Per usual, we’ll have to bid farewell to titles leaving Netflix this month, including All the President’s Men, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and more. So you better get to it and watch as much as you can while they’re available. Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Raising Dion

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Michael B. Jordan executive produces this sci-fi drama about a mom (Alisha Wainwright) raising her son (Ja’Siah Young) alone after her husband (Michael B. Jordan) dies. The added pressures of single parenting only grow when she notices her son, Dion, displaying superhero behaviors. After making this revelation, she works to protect him from enemies and keep his gifts a secret. Available October 4.



Rhythm + Flow

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. serve as judges on the new hip-hop competition series that's looking for the next breakout hip-hop star. New episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday, chronicling the process behind finding new talent. Available October 9.



The Laundromat

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

This star-studded comedy shines a light on the pervasive corruption that’s often weaved within the inner workings of the world’s wealthiest people. In this film, Meryl Streep plays a widow investigating a fake insurance policy that points to two Panama City lawyers (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) who are behind the whole sham. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, David Schwimmer, and more. Available October 18.



Dolemite Is My Name

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Eddie Murphy stars as comedian Rudy Ray Moore, a real-life comedian and rapper whose stage character, Dolemite, propelled him to stardom. Despite the lack of support from critics, Moore surpassed people’s expectations and made a name for himself during the Blaxploitation era. Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Snoop Dogg, Barry Shabaka Henley, and Tasha Smith also star in the film. Available October 25.

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

The award-winning Netflix comedy series is back and this time Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) navigate new and old relationships. Sandy meets his daughter’s boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser) who happens to be around the same age as he is. Meanwhile, Norman rekindles a relationship with someone from his past and decides to give it a chance after 50 years. Available October 25.

Prank Encounters

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Thing’s Gaten Matarazzo hosts this new prank show that involves two strangers going on a one-day assignment that leads to some eerie supernatural events. Prepare for many surprises, both funny and terrifying at the same time. Available October 25.

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2019

October 1

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Bucket List

The Flinstones

The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

October 10

Schitt's Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

October 12

Banlieusards

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED

October 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Sine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part II

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2019

October 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She's Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

October 5

Despicable Me 3

October 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

October 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

October 15

El Internado: Season 1-7

October 20

Bridget Jones's Baby

October 25

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

October 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game