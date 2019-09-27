Everything to Stream on Netflix This October
It's time to bring out your supply of beloved Halloween candy and turn on the TV to indulge in the latest Netflix releases for the month. Comedies are coming in hot, with a couple of titles featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Eddie Murphy, Michael Douglas, and more. Michael B. Jordan executive produces and stars in Raising Dion, and Cardi B makes her debut as a musical judge on the hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow. Toward the end of the month, you can watch Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) host Prank Encounters, the new prank show that mixes comedy and horror. You'll also find the long-awaited return of BBC series Peaky Blinders, the latest season of POP TV's Schitt's Creek, and a '90s movie that may have scarred you for life in your teens, Trainspotting (why not revisit during the Halloween season?).
Per usual, we’ll have to bid farewell to titles leaving Netflix this month, including All the President’s Men, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and more. So you better get to it and watch as much as you can while they’re available. Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
Raising Dion
Michael B. Jordan executive produces this sci-fi drama about a mom (Alisha Wainwright) raising her son (Ja’Siah Young) alone after her husband (Michael B. Jordan) dies. The added pressures of single parenting only grow when she notices her son, Dion, displaying superhero behaviors. After making this revelation, she works to protect him from enemies and keep his gifts a secret. Available October 4.
Rhythm + Flow
Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. serve as judges on the new hip-hop competition series that's looking for the next breakout hip-hop star. New episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday, chronicling the process behind finding new talent. Available October 9.
The Laundromat
This star-studded comedy shines a light on the pervasive corruption that’s often weaved within the inner workings of the world’s wealthiest people. In this film, Meryl Streep plays a widow investigating a fake insurance policy that points to two Panama City lawyers (Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) who are behind the whole sham. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, David Schwimmer, and more. Available October 18.
Dolemite Is My Name
Eddie Murphy stars as comedian Rudy Ray Moore, a real-life comedian and rapper whose stage character, Dolemite, propelled him to stardom. Despite the lack of support from critics, Moore surpassed people’s expectations and made a name for himself during the Blaxploitation era. Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Snoop Dogg, Barry Shabaka Henley, and Tasha Smith also star in the film. Available October 25.
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
The award-winning Netflix comedy series is back and this time Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) navigate new and old relationships. Sandy meets his daughter’s boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser) who happens to be around the same age as he is. Meanwhile, Norman rekindles a relationship with someone from his past and decides to give it a chance after 50 years. Available October 25.
Prank Encounters
Stranger Thing’s Gaten Matarazzo hosts this new prank show that involves two strangers going on a one-day assignment that leads to some eerie supernatural events. Prepare for many surprises, both funny and terrifying at the same time. Available October 25.
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2019
October 1
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf's Up
The Bucket List
The Flinstones
The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
October 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow
October 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
October 12
Banlieusards
October 15
Dark Crimes
October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED
October 18
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living with Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
October 19
Men in Black
October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24
Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak
October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
October 28
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Sine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part II
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2019
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She's Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
October 5
Despicable Me 3
October 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
October 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
October 15
El Internado: Season 1-7
October 20
Bridget Jones's Baby
October 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
October 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game