7 November TV Shows More Binge-Worthy than Pumpkin Pie

After months (years?) of hype, Apple TV+ is finally here — and just in time for the beginning of the holiday season. The Morning Show and a slice (or three) of pumpkin pie? We know what we’ll be giving thanks for this year.

If Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sparring on national TV isn’t your thing (and OK, how could it not be?), there are plenty of other November options available: a period piece about the women involved in the space race, an eerie M. Night Shyamalyn series about a grieving couple and their in-house nanny, or a comedy about a woman forced to reconnect with her friends after an unexpected breakup, among others.

Scroll down below to explore our top 7 picks for November.



For All Mankind (Nov. 1, Apple TV+)

Image zoom Courtesy

The moon landing was just the beginning. One of Apple TV+’s inaugural offerings explores an oft-neglected area of the space race in media: the women involved.

Dublin Murders (Nov. 10, Starz)

Image zoom Steffan Hill

Tana French’s bestselling mystery franchise gets the small screen treatment in this dark Starz series.

RELATED: The Radical Vulnerability of Jenny Slate

The Morning Show (Nov. 1, Apple TV+)

Image zoom

Jennifer Aniston makes her triumphant return to television alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in a drama series that explores the world of morning news shows through the lens of the #MeToo movement.

Dollface (Nov. 15, Hulu)

Image zoom Aaron Epstein

After splitting from her longtime boyfriend, Jules (Kat Dennings) looks to mend the female friendships she neglected while she was in a relationship.

Servant (Nov. 28, Apple TV+)

Image zoom Courtesy

A couple struggling to cope with the loss of their newborn baby hires a mysterious young woman to care for a doll nearly identical to their child in this Apple TV+ series from M. Night Shyamalan.

Back to Life (Nov. 10, Showtime)

Image zoom Luke Varley

A British woman, newly released from prison, struggles to readjust to the life she left behind in this dramedy from the producers of Fleabag.

Dickinson (Nov. 1, Apple TV+)

Image zoom Courtesy

Historical fiction melds with modern sensibilities (and slang) in this creative retelling of Emily Dickinson’s youth.