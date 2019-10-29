Everything to Stream on Netflix This November 

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released its lists of what's coming to the platform (and disappearing from it) in November, and in case you hadn't noticed the holiday season is coming. Such festive favorites as Let It Snow, Holiday in the Wild (starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe), and Vanessa Hudgens vehicle The Knight Before Christmas are coming online to kick things off.

But let's just say, hypothetically, holiday movies aren't your vibe. That's fine (there are plenty of other holiday movie roundups for those people to peruse). You can start your November with a certain nostalgia goldmine starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta — that's right, Pink Ladies: Grease is coming to Netflix. Keep your toes tapping but bring them all the way up to the present day with I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry, a docuseries that follows Nasty Cherry, a new alt-pop band formed by Charli XCX. Of course, for the hair inspo alone (and other reasons) we'll be queuing up The King (Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson), and fans of The Crown have waited long enough for Season 3, thank you very much. Toward the end of the month, when we're really starting to feel Thankful, Dolly Parton is hitting the airwaves with an autobiographical anthology series that’s set to include new and classic hits from the country queen.

As always, Netflix is getting rid of a slew of titles this month, including the musical Mamma Mia! and the kid-friendly cry-fest, Coco. If you plan on seeing Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women in theaters this December, be sure to watch Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 version before it leaves. Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Grease

Image zoom Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

It’s been 41 years since this classic musical came out, and sure some of it may not be as Bechdel-approved as we'd prefer here in 2019 (meaning its female characters don't get much speaking time to talk about anything other than the boys in their lives) it's still fun to watch and sing along to. Slumber viewing party recommended. Available November 1.



The King

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Timothée Chalamet stars as the young King Henry V (aka Hal) in this period drama that follows his reluctance to becoming the king of England. Before he was crowned as king, Hal was known for his rebellious nature, abandoning his royal life to live — gasp — among the common people. (This must not be where Robert Pattinson comes in, with his extremely regal hair.) His fathers death forces Hal back to the royal life he left, and the throne comes with its challenges, including palace politics, the war his father left behind, and people from his past life (and Robert Pattinson's hair, which he probably feels jealous of). The film also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lily-Rose Depp. Available November 1.



Rosemary's Baby

Image zoom Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes play Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse, a married couple who move into a New York City apartment that brings with it odd neighbors and ominous incidents. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, eerie things continue to happen and she starts to get paranoid about the safety of her unborn child. It is very creepy and scary, and required viewing for anyone who claims to be a horror fan. Available November 1.



I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Think of it like Making the Band, but instead of P. Diddy it's Charli XCX, and instead of Dannity Kane (as if they could ever be replaced) it's a brand new group. This documentary follows the journey of Nasty Cherry, an alt-pop band that was handpicked by pop star Charli XCX and signed to her Vroom Vroom Recordings label. The six-episode series shows the makings of the band as they figure out the new landscape of music, begin performing together, and release their first singles. With the help of Charli, the four ladies navigate a life-changing experience in this unfiltered docuseries. Available November 15.



The Crown: Season 3

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

If you already saw Downton Abbey in theaters and are wondering, "what now" — look no further. The royals are scrutinized and accused of being aristocratic freeloaders in the midst of economic challenges. According to the latest trailer, Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret take center stage, as does some real life drama from the Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles files. Available November 17.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

The man behind many an inspired "sweat sesh," Bikram Choudhury brought his heated yoga practice from Calcutta, India, and became something of a guru to celebrities and many others in the 1970s. However, by the 2010s, sexual abuse allegations and reports of his aggressive, cult-like training environment emerged. In this Netflix documentary, director Eva Orner spotlights the fall of the famed yogi, and the women who sought justice to stop a predator. Available November 20.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Get ready to fall more in love with Dolly Parton in this anthology series featuring the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her popular songs. Each episode will all have different themes, highlighting everything from love stories to family dramas to revenge comedies — and an A-list cast of characters playing the people in (and inspirations behind) Parton's songs. And as a bonus, new and old Dolly tunes will accompany every episode. If you loved Dumplin' and/or are known to sing and cry to "Jolene" whenever you're alone in your car, this one's for you. Available November 20.



Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019

November 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

November 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

November 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

November 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

November 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

November 9

Little Things: Season 3

November 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

November 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2

November 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

November 13

Maradona in Mexico

November 14

The Stranded

November 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

November 16

Suffragette

November 17

The Crown: Season 3

November 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies Iigeros

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

November 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody's Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

November 23

End of Watch

November 24

Shot Caller

November 25

Dirty John: Season 1

November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

November 27

Broken

The Irishman

November 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

November 29

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2019

November 1

42

300

A Dog's Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

November 2

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

November 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

November 5

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

November 15

Continuum: Season 1-4

November 16

Mamma Mia!

November 22

Nikita: Season 1-4

November 23

The Red Road: Season 1-2

November 25

Boyhood

November 29

Coco

November 30

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2