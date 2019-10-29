Everything to Stream on Netflix This November
The November 2019 Netflix lineup is a little too good, if you ask us.
Netflix has released its lists of what's coming to the platform (and disappearing from it) in November, and in case you hadn't noticed the holiday season is coming. Such festive favorites as Let It Snow, Holiday in the Wild (starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe), and Vanessa Hudgens vehicle The Knight Before Christmas are coming online to kick things off.
But let's just say, hypothetically, holiday movies aren't your vibe. That's fine (there are plenty of other holiday movie roundups for those people to peruse). You can start your November with a certain nostalgia goldmine starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta — that's right, Pink Ladies: Grease is coming to Netflix. Keep your toes tapping but bring them all the way up to the present day with I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry, a docuseries that follows Nasty Cherry, a new alt-pop band formed by Charli XCX. Of course, for the hair inspo alone (and other reasons) we'll be queuing up The King (Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson), and fans of The Crown have waited long enough for Season 3, thank you very much. Toward the end of the month, when we're really starting to feel Thankful, Dolly Parton is hitting the airwaves with an autobiographical anthology series that’s set to include new and classic hits from the country queen.
RELATED: You Need to See These Photos of Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland — Oh My God.
As always, Netflix is getting rid of a slew of titles this month, including the musical Mamma Mia! and the kid-friendly cry-fest, Coco. If you plan on seeing Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women in theaters this December, be sure to watch Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 version before it leaves. Keep scrolling to check out the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
Grease
It’s been 41 years since this classic musical came out, and sure some of it may not be as Bechdel-approved as we'd prefer here in 2019 (meaning its female characters don't get much speaking time to talk about anything other than the boys in their lives) it's still fun to watch and sing along to. Slumber viewing party recommended. Available November 1.
The King
Timothée Chalamet stars as the young King Henry V (aka Hal) in this period drama that follows his reluctance to becoming the king of England. Before he was crowned as king, Hal was known for his rebellious nature, abandoning his royal life to live — gasp — among the common people. (This must not be where Robert Pattinson comes in, with his extremely regal hair.) His fathers death forces Hal back to the royal life he left, and the throne comes with its challenges, including palace politics, the war his father left behind, and people from his past life (and Robert Pattinson's hair, which he probably feels jealous of). The film also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lily-Rose Depp. Available November 1.
Rosemary's Baby
Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes play Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse, a married couple who move into a New York City apartment that brings with it odd neighbors and ominous incidents. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, eerie things continue to happen and she starts to get paranoid about the safety of her unborn child. It is very creepy and scary, and required viewing for anyone who claims to be a horror fan. Available November 1.
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Think of it like Making the Band, but instead of P. Diddy it's Charli XCX, and instead of Dannity Kane (as if they could ever be replaced) it's a brand new group. This documentary follows the journey of Nasty Cherry, an alt-pop band that was handpicked by pop star Charli XCX and signed to her Vroom Vroom Recordings label. The six-episode series shows the makings of the band as they figure out the new landscape of music, begin performing together, and release their first singles. With the help of Charli, the four ladies navigate a life-changing experience in this unfiltered docuseries. Available November 15.
The Crown: Season 3
If you already saw Downton Abbey in theaters and are wondering, "what now" — look no further. The royals are scrutinized and accused of being aristocratic freeloaders in the midst of economic challenges. According to the latest trailer, Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret take center stage, as does some real life drama from the Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles files. Available November 17.
RELATED: The Crown Season 3 Trailer Features So Many Bathtubs
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
The man behind many an inspired "sweat sesh," Bikram Choudhury brought his heated yoga practice from Calcutta, India, and became something of a guru to celebrities and many others in the 1970s. However, by the 2010s, sexual abuse allegations and reports of his aggressive, cult-like training environment emerged. In this Netflix documentary, director Eva Orner spotlights the fall of the famed yogi, and the women who sought justice to stop a predator. Available November 20.
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
Get ready to fall more in love with Dolly Parton in this anthology series featuring the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her popular songs. Each episode will all have different themes, highlighting everything from love stories to family dramas to revenge comedies — and an A-list cast of characters playing the people in (and inspirations behind) Parton's songs. And as a bonus, new and old Dolly tunes will accompany every episode. If you loved Dumplin' and/or are known to sing and cry to "Jolene" whenever you're alone in your car, this one's for you. Available November 20.
Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019
November 1
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
November 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
November 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
November 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
November 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
November 9
Little Things: Season 3
November 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
November 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
November 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
November 13
Maradona in Mexico
November 14
The Stranded
November 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
November 16
Suffragette
November 17
The Crown: Season 3
November 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
November 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies Iigeros
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
November 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody's Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
November 23
End of Watch
November 24
Shot Caller
November 25
Dirty John: Season 1
November 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
November 27
Broken
The Irishman
November 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
November 29
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas
Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2019
November 1
42
300
A Dog's Life
As Good as It Gets
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
Little Women
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Road House
Romeo Is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop's Wife
The House Bunny
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Sixth Sense
November 2
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
November 3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
November 5
Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
November 15
Continuum: Season 1-4
November 16
Mamma Mia!
November 22
Nikita: Season 1-4
November 23
The Red Road: Season 1-2
November 25
Boyhood
November 29
Coco
November 30
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2